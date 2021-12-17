BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket schoolgirl makes light work of heavy lifting

WEIGHTLIFTING: A Phuket-based schoolgirl made huge strides on her way to representing Thailand at national level in weightlifting after an impressive performance in the King’s Cup competition yesterday (Dec 16).

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 December 2021, 11:42AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Rojana Saenphuang, 17, from Suphan Buri Provincial Sports School won three gold medals in the female 49kg category on day two of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) Youth Weightlifting Championships, 2021.

The competition, being held between Dec 15-18 at Sports Building 1 at Saphan Hin Sports Center, is organised in conjunction with the Amateur Weightlifting Association of Thailand in honour of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) and is designed to help select athletes for national representation.

A total of 27 clubs have sent athletes to compete at the tournament which is divided into seven male weight categories and seven female weight categories. There are five rounds of competition each day, starting at 9am.

There are a total of 126 medals at stake (42 gold, 42 silver and 42 bronze) and the highest scoring team will recieve the King’s Cup and weightlifting equipment worth B180,000. The second-placed team will receive a prize of weightlifting equipment worth B90,000 and the third-placed team weight-lifting equipment worth B56,000.

Athletes will also be selected to progress and arepresent the national weighlifting team, based on their respective performances and results.

The event was inaugurated by Pichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, who presided over the opening ceremony on Wednesday (Dec 15). He was joined by Saroj Angkanapiban, Mayor of Phuket City, selected officials and athletes from the competition.

Mr Saroj said that Phuket Province was honored to be selected by the Amateur Weightlifting Association of Thailand to host the event.

