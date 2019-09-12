Phuket school on the rise with help from Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort

Some 40 students at Baan Khok Wat Mai School in Thalang enjoyed an English language day camp last month, thanks to a charitable effort by Outrigger Hospitality Group’s “Share 4 Change” volunteers, with assistance from the Laguna Phuket Corporate Social Responsibility team.

CommunityEducation

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 September 2019, 08:51AM

Outrigger Laguna's day camp aimed to teach students that learning English is fun and a useful skill.

Outrigger Laguna's day camp aimed to teach students that learning English is fun and a useful skill.

Outrigger Laguna's day camp aimed to teach students that learning English is fun and a useful skill.

The day camp – made possible by funds raised at a badminton competition in July attended by 16 ho­tels – aimed to teach the 10- to 12-year-old students that learning English is fun and a useful skill.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort has en­joyed a four-year supporting relationship with the school. In that time, contributions have improved the classrooms, restrooms and canteen, and enhanced fencing around the school, which has seen the num­ber of students increase from 80 to 177, following years of previous decline.

Academic achievement has also improved. The school has risen to seventh place among 14 Phuket schools for sixth-grade O-net scores in maths, science as well as Thai and English language.

The school also earned a 2019 Certificate of Excellence from the Phuket Primary Education Service Area Office for supporting 14 children with special needs, and the Ministry of Public Health has awarded the school for its hygiene and environ­mental health efforts.

Principal Jirawan Choochan said prospects at the school are on the up, noting that teachers are more regularly joining training organised by the Ministry of Education and there are more activities such as sports days and a National Science Day in school. An efficient school library has also been set up to encour­age the joys and benefits of reading.

The Laguna Phuket Mobile Learning Centre also carries out assisted reading activities with pupils.

“We will continue to enhance the prospects of the pupils any way we can,” said Tony Pedroni, General Manager of Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.