Phuket school national champs after cup victory

Football: A Phuket-based school has emerged victorious as national champions at the 22nd edition of the “Singha Junior Cup” which was held on National Children’s Day in Bangkok earlier this month.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 January 2020, 01:00PM

Pupils from Plukpanya school demonstrating the teamwork that helped them emerge as national cup champions. Photo: Supplied

Plukpanya Muncipal School, which is under the Royal Patronage of Princess Bejratanarajsuda Sirisobhabannavadi, sent its under 10 age group team to the national competition and they progressed all the way to the Jan 11 final where they claimed the title.

School football team head coach Denpong Longthong, stated, “The competition started in October last year and involved a series of regional leagues where the top teams progressed to contest the finals in Bangkok on Jan 11.

“There were eight teams as representatives from each region. In the final we met ‘Advengers Team’ from Bangkok, who we managed to beat. We not only received the cup and title of national champions but also a B30,000 prize.”

Under 12s runners-up

Coach Denpong, who is also involved at acclaimed Phuket football academy M-Den, added that another team in the under-12 age range from the school were runners-up in the ‘Tao Kae Noi Football Festival League’ which took place in Bangkok on Dec 15 last year.

“Ten outstanding players from this league were selected by the famous football coach Kiatisuk Senamuang to attend Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester, England,” commented Denpong. “Three of our squad were selected: Harirak Jabjit, Suphanai Praphuktrong and Thittipong Kuamit.

“I am so proud of them. It is a great opportunity for them to develop their skills.”

Solid support

The Plukpanya school football team framework was established over 10 years ago and selects talented students in the six- to 15-year-old range. Denpong claims they receive excellent support from both the children’s parents and Phuket City Municipality and the students frequently train and use the facilities at Saphan Hin Stadium.

Moving forward, the goal is to continue discovering and training the next generation of players in order to send them on to study in schools renowned for football development, such as Assumption College or Bangkok Christian College.

“We hope that our alumnus can become a part of the national football team and go on to have extremely successful careers,” Denpong said.