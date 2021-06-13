The Phuket News
Phuket Sandbox Workshop prepares for July 1 reopening

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with the Phuket Provincial Government hosted a ‘Phuket Sandbox Workshop’ in Phuket yesterday (June 12) to prepare the island to safely reopen to local and international visitors from July 1.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 June 2021, 09:30AM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn travelled to Phuket in person to lead the workshop, which was also attended by all three Phuket Vice Governors ‒ Piyapong Choowong, Pichet Panapong and Vikrom Jakthee – as well as TAT Deputy Governors, reported the TAT’s main office in Bangkok.

Also presenting at the workshop were Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, along with representatives and figures from Phuket’s tourism-related public and private sectors, the TAT reported.

The workshop was described as “a vital opportunity for government officials, business operators, and community leaders to address in detail on all points concerning the reopening of Phuket as a pilot destination to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors from 1 July, 2021, onwards”.

The workshop consisted of four key discussions: marketing strategy and communications plan to promote Phuket in Q3/2021; standard operating procedures and specified routes for vaccinated foreign visitors during their stay in Phuket; COVID-19 restrictions, entry/exit measures and contact tracing guidelines, and the importance of the SHA Plus certification.

The TAT report noted that “the final official details of the Phuket Sandbox model are currently under review by the Royal Thai Government”, but directed people to view its comprehensive list of details and entry requirements that are currently expected to be introduced.

The Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on June 4 approved the Phuket Sandbox reopening for July 1.

However, the scheme still requires confirmation from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which is expected to announce its decision next Friday (June 18), before the plan is presented to the Cabinet for final approval on June 22.

Kurt | 13 June 2021 - 11:00:59 

What can proposed foreign tourist make up about " entry requirements currently expected to be introduced".?  There is to much loose sand in the sandbox.  See photo and compare with their DMHTTA,  for them no Distance. Time wise the requirement to have upon arrival Phuket a RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours is almost impossible for many foreign tourist.

 

