The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

BANGKOK: Foreign visitors participating in the Phuket sandbox scheme will be allowed to visit other approved tourist locations after seven days starting from Aug 1.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 July 2021, 08:58AM

A sign welcomes tourists at Samui airport in Surat Thani during the launch of the Samui Plus travel scheme last week. Photo: Bangkok Post

A sign welcomes tourists at Samui airport in Surat Thani during the launch of the Samui Plus travel scheme last week. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), said the centre approved the move on Thursday (July 22), reports the Bangkok Post.

The other approved tourist locations are: Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Bay in Krabi; and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga.

According to Mr Thanakorn, the governors of the three provinces are required to work with the private sector and civil services to seek cooperation from people living in those areas.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is expected to propose additional tourism spots to be reopened later for international tourists, he said.

TAT reported on Thursday the Phuket sandbox recorded 9,358 foreign visitors between July 1-21, while room reservations between July and September tallied 244,703 room nights, generating 534 million baht.

In a related development, CESA ordered relevant agencies to speed up settling a proposed 17% personal income tax on local earnings for foreign investors and plans to allow rich foreigners to enjoy long-stay visas.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

On June 4, CESA approved a scheme to offer long-stay visas to four groups of foreigners: rich global citizens, wealthy retirees, rich professionals working in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals. These groups are entitled to a visa of up to 10 years and have the ability to own land and property.

However, a source close to the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said the ministry voiced opposition to the proposed 17% tax rate on local earnings, claiming such a tax cut will affect the government’s revenue collection.

Of the four groups, “rich global citizens” have no age restrictions, but this group is required to invest at least US$500,000 (B16.4 million) in government bonds, property or foreign direct investment. They must have at least $80,000 in income over the last two years and $1mn in assets.

Meanwhile, wealthy retirees must be at least 50 and have an annual income of $40,000, in addition to investing $250,000 in government bonds or real estate.

Professionals interested in working from Thailand include remote work or employees of large companies that are close to retirement. They must have $40,000 per year in income with an educational background of at least a master’s degree or higher, or rights in intellectual property, and five years experience in research.

Experts in digital services must work for SET-listed companies or work for at least three years in private companies that have earnings of more than $50mn a year. There is no age limit for skilled professionals, though they must work in target industries, or be academic experts in universities or state agencies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 23 July 2021 - 13:22:55 

Great idea! These governors have no idea about handling COVID are allowing people to travel between their areas. No problem though, since they'll all be part of the annual October transfer of governors so no one is ever held responsible. I guess it just would be too logical to have an intelligent and trained individual actually oversee this crisis.

Fascinated | 23 July 2021 - 10:56:04 

I'd love to get hold of a TAT calculator- they seem to have magical powers.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

People flee surging floods in China as typhoon approaches
As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed
Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours
Phuket tour guide believed drowned after fall at Sarasin Bridge
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day
‘Break isolation rules’ if needed, says Samut Sakhon Governor
Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lifeguard warnings, New order for non-overnight arrivals |:| July 22
PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket
New order allow specific Phuket arrivals to present one document
Hotel operators hopeful for recovery to start in H2 2021
Phuket Sandbox arrival who fled to Chonburi now in ALQ
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides
Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

 

Phuket community
Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours

Jeez- any chance of 24 hours of consistency? They are bouncing round like a pinball....(Read More)

Phuket tour guide believed drowned after fall at Sarasin Bridge

Suicide?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

Great idea! These governors have no idea about handling COVID are allowing people to travel between ...(Read More)

PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket

Whoops, there goes the pre paid 1,650 a dose to the profiteering private hospitals. I saw on one p...(Read More)

Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day

The govt had more than a year to plan, encourage and invest in new sources (R&D, Technology, Inv...(Read More)

Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert

4 times more expensive than AZ- follow the money,...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

I'd love to get hold of a TAT calculator- they seem to have magical powers....(Read More)

Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert

Interesting how GANGnisters and their secretaries defend Xinovac while HEALTH EXPERTS see it as WAST...(Read More)

PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket

@Foot, Yes, off factory is Moderna B900. Perhaps now B1000 as the Thai Baht is devaluating a bit. ...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

Loving the derelict smashed up bus where once there was a popular Reggae bar. Now the beach is lone...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 