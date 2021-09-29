Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

PHUKET: From this Friday (Oct 1), people wanting to enter Thailand through the Phuket Sandbox scheme will be able to apply for a Certificate of Entry that will require them to spend only seven days under “island quarantine” instead of 14 days.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 September 2021, 08:00AM

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The news was announced by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28), by sharing a post online by the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Australia.

The post, in English, read, “From 1 October 2021, the following quarantine period applies for entry into Thailand:

“A quarantine period of 7 days for international travellers who have been fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Thai authorities.”

*Travellers must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their departure date,” the notice added.

A quarantine period of 10 days is required for unvaccinated international travellers and travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

A quarantine period of 10 days is required for unvaccinated children. If travelling with a fully vaccinated parent, the parent must also quarantine for 10 days,” the post noted.

In a separate post, Phuket officials also noted, “Visitors arriving on the Phuket Sandbox project must now stay at a SHA Plus hotel for 7 days before being able to travel on day 8 to other provinces in Thailand.”