BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

PHUKET: From this Friday (Oct 1), people wanting to enter Thailand through the Phuket Sandbox scheme will be able to apply for a Certificate of Entry that will require them to spend only seven days under “island quarantine” instead of 14 days.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 September 2021, 08:00AM

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

The notice shared online by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28). Image: Royal Thai Embassy Canberra)

« »

The news was announced by Phuket officials last night (Sept 28), by sharing a post online by the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Australia.

The post, in English, read, “From 1 October 2021, the following quarantine period applies for entry into Thailand:

“A quarantine period of  7 days for international travellers who have been fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Thai authorities.”

*Travellers must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their departure date,” the notice added.

Thai Residential

A quarantine period of 10 days is required for unvaccinated international travellers and travellers who are not fully vaccinated.

A quarantine period of 10 days is required for unvaccinated children. If travelling with a fully vaccinated parent, the parent must also quarantine for 10 days,” the post noted.

In a separate post, Phuket officials also noted, “Visitors arriving on the Phuket Sandbox project must now stay at a SHA Plus hotel for 7 days before being able to travel on day 8 to other provinces in Thailand.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 29 September 2021 - 12:48:18 

2 days ago Reuters reported that Thailand will drop quarantine altogether for vaccinated travelers arriving in 10 provinces including Phuket from Nov. 1st. I see no mention of that anywhere else including the Thai foreign office official website on quarantine (but then it doesn't mention this reduction to 7 days either). What's the story PN?

Kurt | 29 September 2021 - 10:52:28 

A missed chance for Phuket tourist industry not to skip completely that quarantine in their Phuket sandbox model for fully vaccinated people per 1 October.. 7 Days quarantine is 7 days to much for foreign tourists who have just 2-3 weeks holiday. (14-21 days, minus 3-4 travel days). Not yet talking about scamming costs of quarantine and CPR tests, compared with what Thai have to pay for it.

Kurt | 29 September 2021 - 10:26:10 

Skipping that stupid CoE thing can make a difference of many tourists extra to Phuket coming 4 months. But is needs a complete different mind setting of Officialdom. That I see not happen as long Thai not realize that tourists not need Thailand, but Thailand need tourists. They are to stubborn/regimental blinded to understand why foreign tourists are not coming.

Kurt | 29 September 2021 - 10:07:02 

That CoE thing blocks many foreigners to go Thailand. Going through CoE nonsense is quite a burden. Thai Consulate hours are just a few in morning, meaning many 'long distance living' people must travel de day before and have a hotel night. Must show PCR test, but CeO handing out takes sometimes a few days till more than 1 week!. Than must do again a PCR test, max 72 hrs before flight.

maverick | 29 September 2021 - 09:49:27 

Kurt@ we finally agree on something

Kurt | 29 September 2021 - 08:54:21 

Permanent foreign Residents ( business-, retirement visa) having their own permanent living address on Phuket, being fully vaccinated, tested negative upon arrival Phuket airport should be exempted from 1 week quarantine. When 'green' tested, quarantine at own home.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted
Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ‘control’ youth
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17
Same-sex marriage ruling stalls
Phuket marks 187 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket demands reform of COE
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor asks Bangkok to open Phuket bars, Investigation over ’seditious’ kids books |:| September 28
Phuket people queue for food handouts as police make merit with COVID charity effort
Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line
Gov asks for urgent financial assistance for Phuket’s unemployed
ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe
Phuket marks 184 new COVID cases, one new death
Airlines offering drive-thru tests

 

Phuket community
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Wait. "gambling venues" are to remain closed? Cockfighting venues are to "refrain fro...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Finally acknowledging kids are supers spreaders will go a long way in stopping this- now keep the ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

More wishy-washy nonsense then. I mean who decides what's "entertainment"? Personally ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

2 days ago Reuters reported that Thailand will drop quarantine altogether for vaccinated travelers a...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Give them this inch and they'll take that mile. All the new 'restaurants' in Patong will...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

A missed chance for Phuket tourist industry not to skip completely that quarantine in their Phuket s...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

Skipping that stupid CoE thing can make a difference of many tourists extra to Phuket coming 4 month...(Read More)

B230m paid out in jab compensation

The third mst imprtant question. How much of this amount was creamed off by corrupt officials?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

That CoE thing blocks many foreigners to go Thailand. Going through CoE nonsense is quite a burden. ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

[Officials are to strictly inspect places and activities...] Business owners get you plain paper bag...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 