The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

PHUKET: Phuket Sandbox tourists testing positive for COVID-19 was expected and the infections will not stop after opening 12 days so far, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has said.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 10:40AM

Sandbox tourists being infected with COVID-19 will not stop the Phuket Sandbox scheme, said PPHO Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket

Sandbox tourists being infected with COVID-19 will not stop the Phuket Sandbox scheme, said PPHO Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket

“The Sandbox tourists who have tested positive include one from UAE, three from Myanmar, one from South Africa, and one from Switzerland. They have been fully vaccinated with various brands, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm and others,” Dr Kusak said at a press conference held at the EOC Command Center yesterday (July 12).

“For now, none of the high-risk contacts [associated with the Sandbox infected] have tested positive,” he said.

“The infected cases among Phuket Sandbox tourists were expected under the plan made before opening the island, and the infections will not be able to stop the Phuket Sandbox scheme for sure,” he added.

“I think we have the strictest measures for screening tourists. We are opening only for tourists from selected countries. The tourists must be swab tested before coming and on arrival, and undergo two more tests during the 14-day stay. I think this is the strictest. The only way to be stricter is to require them to stay in their hotels,” Dr Kusak said.

“Our medical and public health staff can work in a timely manner. We have disease investigation staff in all areas, so they can work very quickly,” he said.

“Finding infected cases [among Sandbox tourists] demonstrates that vaccinations cannot 100% protect you from the virus, so every person needs to strictly follow the DMHTTA measures. Do not underestimate the virus,” he said.

UWC Thailand

“Meanwhile, you can see that our disease control measures work effectively, and they will boost confidence among tourists and local people,” Dr Kusak assured.

“For today [July 12], we found only one new infected case on the island, bringing the total number of infected cases to 788.

“We have six cases infected from other provinces, two cases infected from foreign countries, and six cases who are Phuket Sandbox tourists,” he said.

“So far, 721 cases have been discharged from the hospital, 72 cases are still receiving treatment, and nine cases have died from the infection,” he added.

While touting that Phuket recorded only one local infection yesterday, Dr Kusak made no mention of the COVID death that was marked in the same report.

The death marked yesterday was the ninth fatality in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 and the second death reported within the past two days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 13 July 2021 - 13:05:51 

Question: The "infected" swiss was reported as 11 years old. Are you sure they were vaccinated? Most countries aren't jabbing minors.

Xi_Virus | 13 July 2021 - 12:14:01 

Dr KuXak is a national "hEr-0". A man who works hard to keep the REPORTED numbers down. He invented his own "Reporting number of cases*" Formula and earned a patent for that earlier this year. 
XXXX divided by 1000 => Report it

*Disclaimer: case is or was a living thing !!!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hong Kong groom braves Phuket Sandbox to get married
Boon in talks to buy BioNTech, Novavax shots
Electricity outage to affect Kamala 
Government shifts stance on Sinovac
Phuket suffers yet another COVID death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for more cases, All schools closed, New rules for domestic tourists |:| July 12
GPO denies overcharging for Moderna jabs
Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok
Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home
Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections
Bangkok businesses seek financial relief
All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Question: The "infected" swiss was reported as 11 years old. Are you sure they were vaccin...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@maverick - your last 2 words. Does that describe you also?...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

China locks down whole cities upon first whiff of new infections is how they have gotten away with u...(Read More)

PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket

Vaccination targets and rubbery figures. Presumably the target in Phuket is a percentage of the adul...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Dr KuXak is a national "hEr-0". A man who works hard to keep the REPORTED numbers down. He...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@Maverick, Chinese travel activity back to normal? Does that mean the Chinese people are allowed no...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@Maverick, as you wrote, yes, perhaps China sent Thailand a different brand. Who knows ( now)? What ...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

Kurt have you wondered what vaccines they are using in China ? Their economy is back to normal as in...(Read More)

Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

Wow, they speed up the vaccination process, guess they like to get rid of the very short time effect...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

Bit by bit admit Thai Government they bought/buy a cat in the bag with these Chinese sugar water vac...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura

 