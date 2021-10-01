Phuket Sandbox hosts Expat Golf Tournament

GOLF: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) jointly organised the ‘Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021’ at the Laguna Golf Club in Phuket on Thursday (Sept 30).

Golf

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 October 2021, 09:30AM

The tournament was held during the ongoing ‘Phuket Sandbox’ programme that since 1 July has been welcoming fully vaccinated foreign tourists without the need to quarantine.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021’ was held in line with the Royal Thai Government’s ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy and is an Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA)-certified event.

The ‘Stay Play Safe’ policy is a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, and other tourism-related public and private organisations to build confidence in the health and safety measures that are in place to prevent and control COVID-19, and at the same time to provide valuable support for the economy.

Also organised according to Phuket provincial regulations and mandates for the ‘new normal’ format for golf tournaments, the event was divided into morning and afternoon sessions, thus imiting the number of golfers to 50 per session. All golfers underwent COVID-19 testing procedures before joining.

The tournament’s morning session was won by Bob Mather and the afternoon session won by Bo Steiber. Both were presented with their winning prizes by Mr Montri Manator, Deputy Director of TAT.

The tournament was among the special golf tournaments organised by TAT this year to promote golfing experiences on offer in Thailand among expatriate residents. Other events have included The Minister Cup 2021 in April, and the ‘All Thailand Golf Tour 2021’ comprising eight events in Phuket starting with the Singha All-Thailand Championship 2021 from 23-26 September at the Blue Canyon Country Club, followed by the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021 from 7-10 October at the Laguna Golf Club.