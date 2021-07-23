Phuket Sandbox driving employment opportunities in private boat charter industry

PHUKET: The Phuket Sandbox project is proving to be successful for local private boat charter business 5 Star Marine.

Saturday 24 July 2021, 10:00AM

The increase in demand for private boat charter tours to view pristine natural beauty on Phang Nga Bay has led to more work, and more jobs. Photo: 5 Star Marine

Owner Shaun Stenning says, “Over the last two weeks we have reactivated all our private boat assets with 11 private boats now in the water and available for charter.

“We have ramped up our hiring with 33 boat staff, 5 admin team, 13 contract drivers all working on a daily basis to deliver exceptional tours. Not to mention all the jobs we are creating through purchasing boat supplies, fuel and more!”

The success is not just limited to 5 Star Marine. Included in the price of a Private Boat Charter is an onboard lunch. This has created a flow-on success for local business owner Yaowaret Jackson, owner of Ann’s Kitchen.

“With the daily orders from 5 Star Marine on top of our existing customer business and new customers from the Phuket Sandbox I am finally starting to see a positive return after 14 months of surviving this Covid crisis,” said Yaowaret.

With the island destinations that customers from the Phuket Sandbox can visit limited during this initial phase, the demand that 5 Star Marine and other boat operators in Phuket are seeing is expected to expand as more island locations open.

“With the expected reopening of Phi Phi Ley and Phang Nga Bay on August 1 and a change to what destinations Sandbox customers can visit, we expect to see even greater demand for both private boats and join a group tours from August 1,” said Shaun Stenning.

“This is really positive news for the local economy and for operators within the marine industry.”