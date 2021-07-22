Phuket Sandbox arrival who fled to Chonburi now in ALQ

PHUKET: The 18-year-old Thai woman who fled to Chonburi before completing the required 14-day stay on the island under the Phuket Sandbox scheme is now in an alternative local quarantine (ALQ) in Chonburi, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 July 2021, 03:30PM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak speaking at the meeting with Governor Narong yesterday (July 21). Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The woman arrived in Phuket on a flight from England on July 11 and stayed in a hotel in Mai Khao, the Phuket Provincial office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) explained in a public post yesterday (July 21).

Of note, PR Phuket noted in its post that the information it was sharing came from “a news source”, instead of relevant officials.

“On that day, a hotel staffer informed an officer that the woman acted suspiciously by packing her belongings before her check-out date. She took her luggage and told staff that she was going to the airport to check her flight ticket,” the post said.

“After being informed, officers checked the information and found that the woman had turned off location sharing on the MorChana app. Officers then went to the airport, where they were informed that she had already left on a flight at 1:20pm to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok,” the post continued.

“After that, officers contacted her and were told that she was on her way to Chonburi,” the post said.

“In terms of legal prosecution, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered relevant officers to work on the legal process to punish the woman for breach of the Phuket provincial order. Additionally, Governor Narong also ordered officers to examine more intensively to prevent similar cases from happening in the future,” the post concluded.