The official announcement read as follows:
“Dear Sailor’s Regatta participants and volunteers,
In light of recent developments with the COVID-19 virus, the organizing committee would like to confirm at this time the regatta will be proceeding as planned from the March 12-15, 2020.
All participants should be aware, however, that the situation is changing daily and must be prepared to accept any last minute changes to the schedule.
The PYC is committed to preventing the spread of this dangerous disease and therefore will be requesting all competitors and participants, including volunteers, to sign a copy of a self-declaration form on or before the registration evening, which can be accessed on request.”
