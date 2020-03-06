Kata Rocks
Phuket Sailor's Regatta scheduled to go ahead

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

SAILING: The Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) yesterday (Mar 6) announced that the upcoming 2020 Sailor’s Regatta will be going ahead, despite a spate of local, regional and international sporting events falling victim to the threat of coronavirus and being cancelled.

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 March 2020, 10:30AM

The 2020 Sailor’s Regatta is still scheduled to go ahead despite the coronavirus threat, organisers Phuket Yacht Club confirmed yesterday (Mar 6). Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

The 2020 Sailor’s Regatta is still scheduled to go ahead despite the coronavirus threat, organisers Phuket Yacht Club confirmed yesterday (Mar 6). Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

The official announcement read as follows:

“Dear Sailor’s Regatta participants and volunteers,

 In light of recent developments with the COVID-19 virus, the organizing committee would like to confirm at this time the regatta will be proceeding as planned from the March 12-15, 2020.

 All participants should be aware, however, that the situation is changing daily and must be prepared to accept any last minute changes to the schedule.

 The PYC is committed to preventing the spread of this dangerous disease and therefore will be requesting all competitors and participants, including volunteers, to sign a copy of a self-declaration form on or before the registration evening, which can be accessed on request.”

