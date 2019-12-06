Kata Rocks
Phuket safe thief arrested in Bangkok

Phuket safe thief arrested in Bangkok

PHUKET: After six months of hunting down their suspect, Crime Suppression Police on Tuesday finally arrested in Bangkok a man wanted for breaking into a house in Phuket and stealing a safe containing cash and valuables, including property documents, valued at B10 million.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 December 2019, 10:28AM

Mana Ratso, 51, is taken into custody in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: Crime Suppression Division via Bangkok Post

Mana Ratso, 51, is taken into custody in Bangkok on Tuesday. Photo: Crime Suppression Division via Bangkok Post

Col Prawit Engchuan of Phuket Provincial Police led fellow police officers in placing Mana “Sun” Ratso under arrest in Bang Na, Bangkok.

Mana, originally from Phang Nga, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court in November for breaking into a house in Eva Town Suanluang, in Wichit, on May 23, and stealing a 100kg safe box, police revealed on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Mana is also suspected of similar break-ins and thefts of safe boxes from homes in Bangkok and nearby provinces, and specifically for stealing a safe containing about B6mn of valuables from a property in Nong Khae district of Saraburi, police said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Bangkok Post reported that Mana was working with a gang of thieves at the time. (See story here.)

According to local reports, Mana is be brought back to Phuket to be formally charged at Wichit Police Station for the break-in and theft in May.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

