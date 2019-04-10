PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana is to arrive at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Bangkok today (Apr 10) with the sacred water tribute from Phuket to be used for the Royal Coronation cermonies next month.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 April 2019, 01:11PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana joins the blessing ceremonies at Wat Prathong in Thalang yesterday (Apr 9). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong is carrying the Kan Tor royal ceramic urn containing the sacred water, which was drawn from the well at Wat Chalong last Saturday (Apr 6).

The water was then carried to Wat Prathong in Thalang for two days of ritual blessing ceremonies. (See story here.)

The water is to be handed over in Bangkok to join the collection of sacred water tributes gathered from 108 locations throughout the country, all to be used in the blessing ceremonies for the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to be held May 4-6.

Governor Phakaphong and his police escort departed Phuket by motorcade at 12:30pm yesterday, Komart Pankeard, Chief of Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture, told The Phuket News.

“He stopped at Chumphon province to stay overnight, and left there at 8am today,” he said.

“He will arrive at the Ministry of Interior today,” Mr Komart said.

“After that, he (Gov Phakaphong) will take a break in Samut Songkhram province.” Mr Komart added.