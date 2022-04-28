tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Rugby 10s is back

Phuket Rugby 10s is back

RUGBY: After the trail of disruption that COVID-19 left in its wake during the past two years it is with great relief and anticipation that the Phuket Rugby 10s has been confirmed to go ahead next month.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 April 2022, 10:30AM

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

The Singapore Bucks battle it out against the Asian Japanese Dragons at the Phuket 10s tournament in 2019. Photo: Pat Cotter

The Singapore Bucks battle it out against the Asian Japanese Dragons at the Phuket 10s tournament in 2019. Photo: Pat Cotter

The ladies’ KL Tigers team celebrate in 2019. Photo: Pat Cotter

The ladies’ KL Tigers team celebrate in 2019. Photo: Pat Cotter

« »

Over 30 teams will be flying into Phuket from Australia, Arabian Gulf, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand for the weekend tournament that runs May 13-15 at the Thanyapura Sports Club.

With teams from around the world competing for honours in the open, veterans, over 45s and a ladies category, rivalry will be fierce on and off the pitch, promising to deliver one of the most competitive occasions in the tournament’s long history.

The Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers vets kick off proceedings on Friday, May 13 before the Men’s Open Tournament the following day. This will see 16 teams competing in 4 groups of 4 teams with a round robin stage of 3 games per team on the Saturday, with a minimum of 2 games per team during the knockout stages the following day.

The Ladies Open will see 4 teams competing with 3 games per team on the Saturday with a minimum of 2 games during the knockout stages on Sunday.

Jean-Luc Joel will be refereeing and his team of officials will be keeping order on the pitch and creating mayhem, off it!

“We are so excited to be back,” commented Phuket 10s organiser Pat Cotter. “After two years in the wilderness, rugby is now back up and running in most countries and one thing that the past has taught us, it’s how much we have missed our freedoms and, in particular, our sports.”

“With 30 teams from around the region flying into Phuket for the tournament, it will bring some much-needed relief for a lot of business owners, as well as providing some spectacular sporting action on the pitch,” Pat added.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“The vets game on Friday, for example, will provide chance to witness rugby of a bygone era, being played out in a spirit of camaraderie and fun. Even though their bodies might complain about the rigours of getting out of bed, never mind running around on a rugby pitch, they still talk a good game, especially when those tonsils are liberally lubricated!”

Mindful of the detrimental impact of COVID- 19, the tournament is proud to continue their long association and support of the Asia Center Foundation, who have continued to support underprivileged communities across Phuket throughout the pandemic and who are also celebrating their 20th year anniversary. Funds raised over the weekend will be donated to the ACF scholarship program providing underprivileged children on the island the chance of a better future.

Other supporting sponsors include the Aussie Bar, Athena Siam Limited, The Phuket News, The Sheraton Four Points Patong Beach Resort and World Flair. DJ Kensei will spinning tunes all weekend and the action will be live streamed by Jed Thian and his Interception Management production crew.

Entry to spectators is free so why not come along and support local team the Phuket Vagabonds as they seek to win the championship after finishing runners up last time out. For more information visit: www.phuket10s.com

For more details on donating to the ACF scholarship program visit https://asiacenterfoundation.org/

or contact Roelien Muller at roemuthai@gmail.com.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ferrari defends aggressive approach in home-race disappointment
Liverpool roll over Villarreal to close in on Champions League final
Man City make their Champions League mark but Benzema keeps Madrid alive
Seafood and Sport Festival confirmed at Bang Maruan
Thai athletes head to Deaflympics in Brazil
Verstappen dominates Imola to cut title deficit
Liverpool close gap on Man City to leave Everton in relegation danger
Fury beats Whyte to retain world heavyweight title
Verstappen snatches sprint victory at Imola
Patong hosts Woodball Championship
Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
Verstappen snatches pole from Lecelerc in Imola
Asia grind down Rest of World in T20 sizzler
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
F1’s calendar expansion puts the squeeze on classic races

 

Phuket community
Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Wonder how much Vice Master Prab had to pay the Tourism Minister for those accolades. Everything inv...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids land 9kg of ‘ice’, more than 54k meth pills

Good work. ...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Might as well not to fine if it’s just Bt 500. BMW driver should have his license confiscated, pen...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Is this new Department Of Special Investigations office being set yp here in Phuket going to investi...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

These scooters are begining to be problem in Australia because they can't be registered for road...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

my Gosh! What a joke! I'm disgusted.....(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Blacked out windows, AC, radio blaring or on the phone. Drivers are completely oblivious to what&#...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Een 'becoming' problem in S'pore is that people are use to slow biking push bikes on her...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

I recall many businesses evicted from mid Bang tao Beach which led to it being a forlorn and trashy ...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

What a complete sphincter. Needs naming and shaming. B500- what a joke. Unfortunately its all to com...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 