Phuket Rugby 10s is back

RUGBY: After the trail of disruption that COVID-19 left in its wake during the past two years it is with great relief and anticipation that the Phuket Rugby 10s has been confirmed to go ahead next month.

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 April 2022, 10:30AM

The Singapore Bucks battle it out against the Asian Japanese Dragons at the Phuket 10s tournament in 2019. Photo: Pat Cotter

Over 30 teams will be flying into Phuket from Australia, Arabian Gulf, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand for the weekend tournament that runs May 13-15 at the Thanyapura Sports Club.

With teams from around the world competing for honours in the open, veterans, over 45s and a ladies category, rivalry will be fierce on and off the pitch, promising to deliver one of the most competitive occasions in the tournament’s long history.

The Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers vets kick off proceedings on Friday, May 13 before the Men’s Open Tournament the following day. This will see 16 teams competing in 4 groups of 4 teams with a round robin stage of 3 games per team on the Saturday, with a minimum of 2 games per team during the knockout stages the following day.

The Ladies Open will see 4 teams competing with 3 games per team on the Saturday with a minimum of 2 games during the knockout stages on Sunday.

Jean-Luc Joel will be refereeing and his team of officials will be keeping order on the pitch and creating mayhem, off it!

“We are so excited to be back,” commented Phuket 10s organiser Pat Cotter. “After two years in the wilderness, rugby is now back up and running in most countries and one thing that the past has taught us, it’s how much we have missed our freedoms and, in particular, our sports.”

“With 30 teams from around the region flying into Phuket for the tournament, it will bring some much-needed relief for a lot of business owners, as well as providing some spectacular sporting action on the pitch,” Pat added.

“The vets game on Friday, for example, will provide chance to witness rugby of a bygone era, being played out in a spirit of camaraderie and fun. Even though their bodies might complain about the rigours of getting out of bed, never mind running around on a rugby pitch, they still talk a good game, especially when those tonsils are liberally lubricated!”

Mindful of the detrimental impact of COVID- 19, the tournament is proud to continue their long association and support of the Asia Center Foundation, who have continued to support underprivileged communities across Phuket throughout the pandemic and who are also celebrating their 20th year anniversary. Funds raised over the weekend will be donated to the ACF scholarship program providing underprivileged children on the island the chance of a better future.

Other supporting sponsors include the Aussie Bar, Athena Siam Limited, The Phuket News, The Sheraton Four Points Patong Beach Resort and World Flair. DJ Kensei will spinning tunes all weekend and the action will be live streamed by Jed Thian and his Interception Management production crew.

Entry to spectators is free so why not come along and support local team the Phuket Vagabonds as they seek to win the championship after finishing runners up last time out. For more information visit: www.phuket10s.com

For more details on donating to the ACF scholarship program visit https://asiacenterfoundation.org/

or contact Roelien Muller at roemuthai@gmail.com.