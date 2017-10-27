PHUKET: The head of the Phuket Public Relations Department has today (Oct 27) confirmed that the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin park will remain until an official order is put out to remove the structure.

Friday 27 October 2017, 05:27PM

The Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin Park. Photo: PR Dept

Speaking to The Phuket News this afternoon, Phuket Public Relations Department Chief Ms Bussaya Chaipeum said, “We will leave the late King's Royal Cremation replica at Saphan Hin until we receive an official order from Bangkok telling us the next step.

“The replica is open people for the public to visit and there will be security watching over it until it is removed.

“It is likely that once ordered, the replica will be moved to a temple in Phuket. However, a time or location has not yet been confirmed,” Ms Bussaya said.