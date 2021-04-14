The Phuket News
Phuket's road tally for Songkran holds at one death

PHUKET: Phuket’s tally for death and injuries in road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays remains at one dead, but with two more accidents resulting in people requiring hospital treatment.

accidentstransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 April 2021, 11:07AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Only two accidents resulting in two people being injured were recorded for yesterday (Apr 13), Day 4 of the campaign, according to the report by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) this morning (Apr 14).

So far during this year’s campaign officials have recognised in total 11 accidents resulting in 10 people being admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries, and one death.

Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm on Monday (Apr 12).

Of the two accidents yesterday, Jaem Nuchim, 58, was struck by a pickup truck while she pulled out to make a U-turn opposite the Super Cheap Palai store on Chao Fa East Road in Chalong at about 11:50am.

She was not wearing a helmet, and suffered facial injuries and other wounds, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The other accident saw Thet Nwe Win, 38, involved in a motorbike accident with another motorbike at the Saphan Pla intersection on Sri Suthat Rd in Rassada at about 7:30pm.

She suffered injuries to her right and and also was taken to Vachira Hospital

Police have reported stopping 6,421 vehicles at 12 checkpoints on the island and issuing 2,038 traffic violations so far during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign.

A total of 492 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 13), as follows:

  • 25 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 68 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 190 fined for driving without a licence
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 27 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 16 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 6 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 14 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 2 people were arrested for drunk driving
  • 144 people fined for not wearing helmets

In an accident that happened early this morning, meaning it has not been included in today’s report for yesterday, two drivers escaped serious injury after a pickup truck and a car collided on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Mai Khao.

One of the drivers was a police officer from Phang Nga.

Capt Akkarapol Sriwilai of Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 4:50am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a white Toyota refrigerated pickup truck on its side on the road. Nearby was an orange Honda Jazz car.

The truck driver, Ratthapol Petchsi, 25, and the car driver, Sen Sgt Maj Chana Srirodpai, 38, of the Phang Nga Provincial Police, were waiting for officers at the scene with only some scratches on their bodies.

Mr Ratthapol explained that he had finished delivering goods to convenience stores in Phuket and was driving back to Surat Thani when he fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in the pickup veering into the car.

The car spun and hit the steel guardrail along the side of the road.

Capt Akkarapol confirmed that Ratthapol was charged with reckless driving, causing damage to public property and reckless driving, causing damage to other people’s property.

Both vehicles were taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Fascinated | 14 April 2021 - 11:11:40 

Does anyone actually believe these numbers? The number of ambulances out and about would dispute them. One would make a fortune in Kamala if the BiB stopped people not wearing helmets. Those WEARING them are in the minority.

 

Phuket community
Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin

As with all of F1, a champion driver is only champion because his team is so much better than the ot...(Read More)

Phuket infections rise, but symptoms ‘only mild’, as tourism takes a hit

Phuket News says "...tourism takes a hit..." Comical, really. How can something that is ...(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

It will only stop the worst symptoms in half of the recipients, but will still spread to others. Th...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

LOCK IT DOWN again ! Sub district travel only please for 2 weeks, essential trips to grocery shop a...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

Not everyone shows fever or other symptoms and is how this virus spread so quickly far and wide. Th...(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

He is not going to say " heh I screwed up and spent millions on the wrong vaccine because I jus...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

Why station mobile test vans at Bangla Rd? Locate them here and there around in Patong, Don't f...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

Maybe the PN could fill in automatically all the comments from former road safety campaigns.Doing so...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

Advice we read: .."Avoid any gathering'.. Actually Phuket hospitals should follow that a...(Read More)

Phuket’s road tally for Songkran holds at one death

Does anyone actually believe these numbers? The number of ambulances out and about would dispute the...(Read More)

 

