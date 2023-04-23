Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road

PHUKET: The death toll in Phuket’s ongoing ’Carmageddon’ reached 50 after two fatalities on Patong-Karon road on Friday (Apr 21) and rose to 51 after one more accident-related death registered on Saturday (Apr 22). The most recent case is yet to be reported.

accidentsdeathtransportSafetytourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 April 2023, 12:50PM

The accident, which brought Phuket’s road tally to 50, happened on Apr 21 on the road running along the island’s west coast. The accident was reported by Tung Tong Rescue, the Kathu branch of Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation, the biggest rescue service in Phuket. No police reports have followed so far

According to Kusoldharm, a motorbike and a green-plate taxi collided on the section of Patak Rd somewhere between Patong and Karon after the motorcyclist lost control while trying to navigate a curve.

Pictures from the scene show two men lying on the road unresponsive. The damaged taxi remains in its lane, while the motorbike is clearly on the wrong side of the road.

National road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported exactly two deaths in Phuket road accidents on that day (Apr 21) and one more the day after (Apr 22). Nothing has been reported about the most recent fatality so far.

As of 10pm Apr 22, ThaiRSC had registered 51 people dead and 7,373 injured in accidents on the island’s roads since Jan 1, 2023. This compares to 32 dead and 5,071 injured during the same period of 2022. Both of 2023 figures are higher by half then the 2022 ones.