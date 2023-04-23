British International School, Phuket
Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road

PHUKET: The death toll in Phuket’s ongoing ’Carmageddon’ reached 50 after two fatalities on Patong-Karon road on Friday (Apr 21) and rose to 51 after one more accident-related death registered on Saturday (Apr 22). The most recent case is yet to be reported.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 April 2023, 12:50PM

Accident with two fatalities on Patong-Karon road on Apr 21. Photo: Tung Tong Rescue

Accident with two fatalities on Patong-Karon road on Apr 21. Photo: Tung Tong Rescue

ThaiRSC statistics as of late evening Apr 22. Image: ThaiRSC

ThaiRSC statistics as of late evening Apr 22. Image: ThaiRSC

The accident, which brought Phuket’s road tally to 50, happened on Apr 21 on the road running along the island’s west coast. The accident was reported by Tung Tong Rescue, the Kathu branch of Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation, the biggest rescue service in Phuket. No police reports have followed so far

According to Kusoldharm, a motorbike and a green-plate taxi collided on the section of Patak Rd somewhere between Patong and Karon after the motorcyclist lost control while trying to navigate a curve.

Pictures from the scene show two men lying on the road unresponsive. The damaged taxi remains in its lane, while the motorbike is clearly on the wrong side of the road.

National road safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported exactly two deaths in Phuket road accidents on that day (Apr 21) and one more the day after (Apr 22). Nothing has been reported about the most recent fatality so far.

As of 10pm Apr 22, ThaiRSC had registered 51 people dead and 7,373 injured in accidents on the island’s roads since Jan 1, 2023. This compares to 32 dead and 5,071 injured during the same period of 2022. Both of 2023 figures are higher by half then the 2022 ones.

Phuket community
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

he must have going 40-50km per hour i'm sure... ...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

there has been an expolsion of minibuses on the island over the past 6 months. their fast, aggreeive...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... se...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here eithe...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers....(Read More)

Chinese arrivals weak this year

Typical doomsaying by Kurt. So far 2023 has been a good year for tourism in Thailand, given the fact...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Yes Kurt. Conserving water as a precaution ! Nothing wrong about that. Many countries are advised to...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do ...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Dear People, You have crapped on me for long enough, 8 billion now. Time to annhilate your gree...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

Supporting start ups that use the agricultural waste instead of burning it would be a good start. A...(Read More)

 

