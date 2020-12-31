Kata Rocks
Phuket road deaths hold at zero

PHUKET: Phuket has concluded the second day of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year with zero deaths from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 30).

accidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 December 2020, 12:14PM

The remains of an accident on Wiset Rd in Rawai yesterday. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Dec 31) that the 24-hour period for Dec 30 saw seven people injured in seven accidents, with no deaths.

Three of the seven accidents recognised occurred in Muang District, with two in Kathu, and two in Thalang.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 159 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

  • 0 people fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 15 people fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 39 people fined for driving without a licence
  • 0 people fined for speeding
  • 11 people fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 9 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 1 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 15 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 0  people were arrested for drunk driving
  • 69 people fined for not wearing helmets

Of note, Phuket police have yet to catch anyone for drunk driving since the campaign began.

Also of note, the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC official website reports that Phuket’s tally for yesterday stood at 59 people injured in 59 accidents.

While no explanation has been given by provincial authorities, in years past only people who have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment are recognised as injured during the Seven Days campaigns.

ThaiRSC, however, receives reports from emergency workers as well as hospitals.

ThaiRSC this morning already reports 19 people injured in 19 accidents in Phuket so far today.

Across Thailand, a total of 78 people were killed and 3,969 injured from 4,047 accidents on Day 2 of the campaign yesterday, ThaiRSC also reported.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 290 people requiring hospital treatment and recorded the highest number of people killed in road accidents, with a nation-leading five deaths on Wednesday (Dec 30).

