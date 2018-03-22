PHUKET: More than 100,000 participants, including foreigners from over 30 countries, together with 10,000 vehicles are expected to take part in Phuket Bike Week 2018, to be held from April 11-21, this year with the theme ‘World Ride Together’.

Thursday 22 March 2018, 04:38PM

To ready for the huge annual event, now in its 24th year, Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung met with Phuket Bike Week organisers and officers from the Phuket Tourism and Sports Office at Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 21) to discuss key issues that may affect the thousands of tourists arriving, and the local community living in Phuket.

As such, V/Gov Prakob agreed that more signs are to be installed along the Patong beachfront to warn tourists of that smoking – or vaping – on the beach, or any other form of polluting the sands, could now land any offenders caught with up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000. (See story here.)

“More signs will be posted, in different languages,” V/Gov Prakob assured.

Also raised was access to medical treatment for minor injuries, to which V/Gov Prakob noted, “As the event will be held in different areas, nursing units should cover all locations.”

However, he also added, “For the vehicles being brought into Thailand to join the event, the organiser will check with the PLTO (Phuket Land Transport Office) and Customs regarding any laws that must be adhered to.”

V/Gov Prakob Wongmaneerung also stressed, “The event should focus on being clean, convenient and safe. As the event will be held during the Songkran Festival, the organiser should tell the participants to be careful, wear helmets and have the correct driving license.”

With the serious concerns addressed, V/Gov Prakob openly supported the annual Phuket Bike Week extravaganza.

“This event aims to promote and support Phuket tourism as a global and positive tourism hub which will stimulate economy and make businesses earn more income,” he said.

“The event will also promote driving discipline to ensure safety, encourage reforestation and waste collection to reduce global warming, raise donations for charity and allows motorists to meet each other to exchange opinions and strengthen relationships.

“Moreover, the event can promote the tattoo art and music of Thailand to tourists around the world,” he added.

Phuket Bike Week 2018 “World Ride Together” will celebrate its 24th anniversary at Loma Park on Patong Beach on April 11-14 and at Phuket Boat Lagoon on April 20 -21.

President of Phuket Bike Week Association Meechai Navin predicted this year to be as popular as ever for enthusiasts.

“We expect this event to attract over 100,000 visitors from 30 countries, and from Thailand, bringing with them some 10,000 motorcycles to Phuket,” he said.

Bike Week will also include corporate social responsibility activities by collecting waste (beach clean-up), planting trees, shrubs and other plants to aid greener areas, and holding activities with communities to raise funds for charity.

The event highlights include the Motorcycle Exhibition, Miss Phuket Bike Week competition, Custom Bike & Tattoo contests, Bike Parades “Ride for Peace”, “Garden Road” Prevent Global Warming Project, Music Festival & Party, Bike Accessories and Apparel, donations for charity.

Moreover, special this year is that chief executives from Petronas will also participate in the event.

Phuket Bike Week 2018 Schedule

Patong Beach – April 11-14

Wednesday, April 11

13.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

15.00 – 17.30 Register custom bike contest

16.00 – 17.30 Live music

17.30 – 18.30 Live music by “Hard Rock Café”

18.30 – 19.00 Show from Miss PBW2018 contestants

21.00 – 21.30 Thank you party

21.30 – 23.30 Music Festival by Hard Rock

23.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Thursday, April 12

13.00 – 24.00 Custom bike competition & Motorcycle festival

16.00 – 17.00 Custom Bike Contest

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by Hard Rock

19.30 – 22.00 PBW2018 Grand Dinner at Grace Land Resort & Spa

20.00 – 21.30 Live music by Rock n Ride

22.30 – 23.30 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

23.00 – 24.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Friday, April 13

08.00 – 18.00 Songkran Festival

18.00 – 24.00 Custom bike competition & Motorcycle festival

18.00 – 19.30 Live music by Hard Rock

20.00 – 21.30 Live music

21.30 – 22.30 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

23.00 – 24.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Saturday, April 14

12.00 – 24.00 Custom bike competition & Motorcycle festival

17.30 – 19.30 Live music

19.00 – 19.30 Riding convoy around Patong (Meeting point – at Hatpatong Alley, opposite Loma Park)

20.00 – 20.30 Show from Miss PBW2018 contestants

20.30 – 21.30 Opening ceremony “PBW 2018” By Mayor of Patong. Presenting the token of appreciation to special guests and International Bike clubs’ presidents.

20.30 – 22.00 Live Music by Rock n Ride

22.00 – 22.30 Thank you party

22.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Boat Lagoon, Phuket Town -- April 20-21

Friday, April 20

13.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by Rustar Cafe

20.00 – 21.00 Thank you by President of Phuket Bike Week Association

21.00 – 23.30 Music Festival and Live concert

Saturday, April 21

16.00 - 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

16.00 - 18.00 Convoy from Boat Lagoon to Phuket Gate Way for (CSR)

17.30 - 19.30 Live music by Rustar cafe

19.30 - 20.00 Show from Miss Phuket Bike Week 2018 Winner & finalists

20.00 - 21.00 Opening Ceremony and speech from Phuket Governor and Mayor of Phuket Town.

Presenting the token of appreciation to Bike clubs’ presidents.

21.00 – 24.00 Music Festival and Live concert, featuring Carabao

24.00 – 24.30 Thank you by President of Phuket Bike Week Association

– Jirarat Rakjamroon

Class Act Media's The Phuket News, Khao Phuket and Novosti Phuketa are proud media sponsors of Phuket Bike Week.