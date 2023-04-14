Carnival Magic
Phuket revellers turn out for Songkran

PHUKET:  For the first time in three years tens of thousands of people turned out to enjoy Songkran on the streets across Phuket yesterday (Apr 13).

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 April 2023, 09:35AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Photo: PIC

Thousands took to Bangla Rd in Patong in the heat to engage in water fights, as traffic jammed the main beach road (Thaweewong Rd) and Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd. Police were present to help regulate traffic and warned that CCTV throughout the town was being monitored closely to protect against security and safety incidents.

Thousands more joined the ‘No L’ (’no alcohol’) zone on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town, where Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew officiated the grand opening of the event, which featured live concerts by Thai stars Khao Jirayu, retrospect and SDF as well as DJ Husky & MC Tmo, among others.

Water play returned to other key areas including Saphan Hin and Soi Ta-iad in Chalong, where water fights were kept fun and family conscious, with special care for little children obvious all along the street. Many Thai visitors joined the melee by driving along the small street, and police made regular patrols, though not always making it through dry.

Thousands more joined the events at Karon, Rawai, Cherng Talay and further north along the west coast.

More minor events to celebrate Songkran continue across the island today.

Central Festival shopping mall is holding live concerts each night through Sunday, with Thai stars Playground and DJ Tyvon tonight (Apr 14); DJ Roxy June and DJ Leominati tomorrow night (Apr 15); and Chin Chinawut, DJ Leochilee and DJ Man on Sunday night (Apr 16).

