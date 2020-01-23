Kata Rocks
Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging

Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging

PHUKET: Phuket City Police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a woman staffer at a restaurant in Rassada, allegedly making off with a lottery ticket that entitles the bearer to B200,000 prize money.

violencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 January 2020, 03:20PM

Pornthip Chanchaksu, 47, shows police how she managed to free herself after the robbers had fled. Photo: Phuket City Police

Pornthip Chanchaksu, 47, shows police how she managed to free herself after the robbers had fled. Photo: Phuket City Police

Ms Pornthip said that the robbers stole a lottery ticket worth B200,000. Photo: Phuket City Police

Ms Pornthip said that the robbers stole a lottery ticket worth B200,000. Photo: Phuket City Police

Forensic Police at the scene. Photo: Phuket City Police

Forensic Police at the scene. Photo: Phuket City Police

The broken door to the storeroom. Photo: Phuket City Police

The broken door to the storeroom. Photo: Phuket City Police

The men apparently stole only the lottery ticket and B420 in cash. Photo: Phuket City Police

The men apparently stole only the lottery ticket and B420 in cash. Photo: Phuket City Police

The attack occurred at the back of the ‘Zaab lai der’ Isarn food restaurant on Pracha Uthit Rd, in Moo 5, Rassada. Photo: Phuket City Police

The attack occurred at the back of the ‘Zaab lai der’ Isarn food restaurant on Pracha Uthit Rd, in Moo 5, Rassada. Photo: Phuket City Police

Capt Kraisorn Phakaree of the Phuket City Police explained that officers were notified of the robbery at 7:30am on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Officers responded to the call and soon arrived at the scene, the “Zaab lai der” Isarn food restaurant on Pracha Uthit Rd, in Moo 5, Rassada, to find the woman, Pornthip Chanchaksu, 47, battered and bruised.

“Ms Pornthip was exhausted and had bruises on her body,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“She explained that around 11:30pm [Monday night], she went to lock the storeroom when a man who was hiding in the room grabbed her and dragged her into the room.

“Then a second man, who was also in the room, came out of the dark and punched her in the stomach,” Capt Kraisorn explained.

“She said that both men then tied her hands and gagged her with a piece of cloth. They ordered her to lay on the floor, then they tied her feet and beat her hands and head, making her dazed,” he added.

“Ms Pornthip also told police that the two men stole her shoulder bag, which had a mobile phone, B420 cash and ticket number 456371 for the national lottery draw on January 17,” he said.

Ms Pornthip told police that she spent the night bound and gagged in the room, and by about 5:30am she had finally managed to untie her feet, Capt Kraisorn added..

“She said she walked to the restroom, where she said she had heard the robbers empty her bag and go through her belongings,” he noted.

Amazingly, her phone was apparently left behind by the robbers.

“She said her phone was left on a table [in the restroom], so she called a staffer at the ice shop opposite her house to ask them to come and untie her. She then called 191 to inform police,” Capt Kraisorn said.

The only items reported as stolen by the robbers was the lottery ticket and the B420 cash, he noted.

No items were reported as stolen from the restaurant.

Ticket number 456371 was the winning ticket for the second prize of lottery draw, entitling the bearer B200,000 (See lottery results here.)

Capt Kraisorn declined to confirm whether Ms Pornthip had any substantive proof that she was in possession of the winning ticket before the robbery.

However, Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan today confirmed to The Phuket News that police have yet to see any evidence to prove that she in fact was.

Regardless, police are now attempting to track down the robbers, Capt Kraisorn said, even though Ms Pornthip was unable to give a description of her attackers to police.

“She said it was too dark to see them clearly,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“We are now continuing our investigation, and checking CCTV footage in the area to find these two robbers,” he said.

