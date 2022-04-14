tengoku
Phuket restaurant caught charging 'foreigner' prices

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

PHUKET: A Phuket restaurant owner has responded to complaints posted online by Thai tourists for overcharging for Thai dishes. The explanation was that the Thai tourists had selected their dishes from the menu that had been designed to be given to foreigners.

tourismeconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 14 April 2022, 05:32PM

The news came through a post online explaining that group of Thai friends visiting the island had stopped off at a small restaurant on Muen Ngern Rd on the way to Tri Trang Beach on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The price for stir-fried chicken with Thai basil served with a fried egg was B200, the complaint noted.

“Don’t let this kind of thing ruin Phuket’s tourism,” said the post.

The same dish at small restaurants in non-tourist areas in Phuket costs about B65.

Napat Piromrit, the owner of Little Tiger Restaurant, which overlooks tri Trang Beach, responded to the complaints yesterday, saying that when the group arrived they were given two different menus: one priced to be given to Thai customers, the other one priced to be given to foreigners.

Ms Napat said she didn’t know why the Thai tourists had complained.

Thai Residential

“As we can show on the bill, they paid B100 for the chicken basil dish, not B200 [as marked on the “foreigner menu”],” she said.

The problem stemmed from the fact that the group of Thai tourists were handed both menus. Members of the group had selected their dishes from the foreigner menu when showing staff which dishes they wanted to order, Ms Napat said.

Ms Napat also defended her prices on the Thai menu, saying she used high-quality ingredients. The mixed meat tempura costs B450 for Thais, and B500 for foreigners.

The cost of paying for the location of the restaurant was also high, she noted.

“Also, the prices include enjoying our flower garden, which people can enjoy a walk through. We have been closed for two years. In that time, the jungle and garden had become overgrown and we need to pay for restoring it to the beautiful condition it was before,” Ms Napat said.

Customers were starting to return, but not to the same level as before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Ash Ward | 15 April 2022 - 18:21:41 

Punter, i agree what you say is true.

Ash Ward | 15 April 2022 - 14:21:46 

Duel food pricing also happens  in Indonesia. Western  visitors always paid more than the locals. Incedently, polution is so much worse in Jakarta than anywhere in Thailand.

punter | 15 April 2022 - 13:00:52 

Face it, all Farangs are looked at as nothing more than ATM's by everybody and they assume all Farangs have a lot more money than Thais so they can afford it.

skorchio | 15 April 2022 - 11:57:49 

what does "caught" mean? I "caught" the national parks, a government funded department, doing the same ....

christysweet | 15 April 2022 - 11:34:38 

I didn't settle in a developing nation to pay the same prices as I would  back home. I want it cheap  to compensate for corrupt police, dangerous roads ,  general  non compliance with common sense laws, and the background of racism in way of  'farang'.

Kurt | 15 April 2022 - 10:31:42 

@Kazumi,  Thai temples are business units. They have to house, dress, feed more than 300,000 unemployed Thai (monks) . Is a by public financed sub culture. With flavour for foreign tourists who not know all the in and outs of it. Private planes, expensive cars, enormous bank accounts, etc., as we can read in Thai press. Not yet talking about being hiding places for disgrased politicians

Kurt | 15 April 2022 - 10:12:34 

Not talking about racism, but about menu price discrimination.  Is it by Thai law allowed to have Thai lower priced- and Foreigners higher priced menu's? Do Thai realize that dual pricing works anti foreign tourism? TAT with all her fantasy can't repair that negative discriminating happening. Foreign tourists vote with their feet. Punish the  discriminating operating restaurant owners.

BigaAResort | 15 April 2022 - 09:16:30 

I understand why higher prices for farang's ! there are not so many any more and I hope this continue after this article ! learn a lesson ? I think not, !

Kazumi | 15 April 2022 - 08:30:33 

If you buy a PET bottle of Coke in English at a shop in Chalong Temple, it costs 40 baht. It costs 20 baht in Thai.

mgb | 15 April 2022 - 08:16:12 

Its nice to know not only the scruffy unwashing Falang are racist!

Christy Sweet | 14 April 2022 - 22:48:01 

This is why I do my own cooking, my own laundry, housework, gardening etc Instead of being ripped off I  just partake of the ultra cheap prices at Makro and Lotus  NEVER will I support  a private Thai enterprise in Land O Scams!

megamind | 14 April 2022 - 21:16:40 

Ahhh Thai menu and foreigner menu: that's why! I thought there was some racism in this story.

 

