Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong has made a special plea for residents in Phuket’s Muang District to take steps to prevent themselves from being infected with COVID-19, and especially follow what he called the three “iron rules” of preventing the virus from spreading.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 10:18AM

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 112. Image: PPHO

Vice Governor Piyapong’s plea came in a special video released yesterday (Apr 14), when there were 98 confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19 on the island.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) last night confirmed that the number of COVID-19 infections in Phuket had risen to 112.

Vice Governor Piyapong pointed out that infections in Muang Phuket District were the highest on the island, with 49 of 98 cases at the time. Kathu District had recorded 35 cases and Thalang District 14 cases, he said.

“Maintain social distancing, wash your hands often, wear masks,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

"Please, brothers and sisters, take intensive care of yourselves. When leaving the house, always wear a mask. When entering the community, keep some distance [from other people]. And always wash your hands with alcohol,” he added.

“Such measures are iron rules that everyone has to follow in strict accordance because the Phuket Health Medical team is working hard to fight COVID-19,” Vice Governor Piyapong said.

“At this time I would like my brothers and sisters to spend as much time at home as possible. If there is no important business, please do not go anywhere,” V/Gov Piyapong added.

“We have to help everyone in order to make Phuket free from COVID very soon,” he said.

Vice Governor Piyapong urged Phuket residents to also follow the timelines released of movements of people now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 to make sure they are not at risk of being infected themselves.

He urged people to regularly check the timelines of COVID patients’ released by the PPHO, which were posted on the Ministry of Interior Phuket office’s official COVID-19 information Facebook page, ’Phuket Anti-COVID19’. (See the latest timelines posted here.)

People with specific queries about the COVID situation were advised to call the PPHO at 094-5935342 or 094-5938876, V/Gov Piyapong noted.

The latest number of people confirmed as infected with COVID-19 will be released each day, sometime after 7pm, he added.