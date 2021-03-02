BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

PHUKET: Tired of women’s underwear being stolen from homes in the middle of the night, local residents in Baan Lipon, Thalang, have called in the police in the hope of catching the culprit.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 11:57AM

Mr Woralit points to where his 40-year-old wife’s underwear was stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Woralit points to where his 40-year-old wife’s underwear was stolen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers were called in after a teenage man was recorded on CCTV cruising the neighbourhood and then stopping his motorbike to snatch women’s underwear from in front of a house on Sunday night (Feb 28).

As the man made his getaway, a neighbour saw him and yelled out at him.

Woralit Poonthawa, whose wife’s underwear was stolen, told The Phuket News, that he had never had “this kind of incident” at this home before.

“Only me, my 40-year-old wife and our baby girl live here, and we are really worried about the incident,” he added.

Mr Woralit also said that he had already asked police to watch the area for the safety of residents as he said “it is a dangerous situation for children and women”.

Another resident in the village, Songsri Phakdee, who is the wife of the village headman, said that there had been a spate of underwear thefts in the village recently.

“Recently neighbors have been reporting that many items of their underwear have been stolen. Many residents are worried about the man hovering around here trying to steal underwear,” she said.

CMI - Thailand

One resident reported seeing someone on his roof, Ms Songsri said.

Several roof tiles broke and the man fell to the ground, she added.

“At this stage, we have reported the incident to the police and they are still searching for the man. They believe he hurt his legs in falling from the roof,” she said.

Anas Komol, another resident in the village, believes he saw the man still cruising the neighbourhood as recently as early yesterday morning..

“At about 2am my brother and I were sitting and talking in front of his house, and I saw a young man, who looked to be about 20 years old, driving a motorcycle and parked it in front of a house nearby,” Mr Anas said.

Mr Anas said that he thought the man looked familiar and believes he recognised the motorbike’s licence plate. “I believe that he is a resident in the area, so it should be easy to track him down,” he said.

“As a resident in this area, I am worried about the safety of the local residents. Underwear has been stolen, something else could happen as well,” Mr Anas said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 March 2021 - 12:15:05 

Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can happen'.  His motorbike license plate has been recognized, so he can be taken in custody today. Simple case, even for RTP.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay
As Bangkok lawyer arrives, Patong Police promise assistance for family of shot noodle vendor
Mayoral candidate killed, four wounded at funeral shooting
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials
With vaccine rollout, national tourism operators call to reopen Thailand to tourism by July 1
World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout
Prayut defends cops over rally
Shot registration to kick off in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani. All the time...(Read More)

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It doesn't take much for 'self-declared' army rulers and their flock to find themselves ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It is now very clear why general minister Prayut remains living at barrack grounds instead at his ow...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

There is a different wind blowing among younger generations in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand. If g...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

Read today in BP:"The 'first shot' drama shows up a sickly govt". The article info...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

"can be about 1,500 people per day" They best out how to times that by about 10 before ...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI Cooking 2021
Lean On Me Live Fest
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 