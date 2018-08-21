THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket residents left powerless as fallen tree downs power poles

PHUKET: Residents living close to Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town were without electricity for around eight hours when a fallen tree brought down three electricity poles.

accidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 10:25AM

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

A fallen tree caused the power poles to topple. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

A fallen tree caused the power poles to topple. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

Phuket City Traffic Police Inspector Lt Col Watchara Puakjan explained, “We received notice about fallen electricity poles opposite the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town at 8pm last night.

“When we arrived at the scene we found that a tree had collapsed on cables and this brought down three electricity poles.” Lt Col Watchara explained.

“We closed the street and called the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) so they could come and carry out repairs.” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

There was no injuries or damage to property reported.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 21) that staff had to shut-off the power supply in the area in order to carry out repairs, which were complete by around 3:44am.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Belgian, 67, killed in Patong Hill crash
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Woman, 59, riding bicycle at night killed by car
Thai man, 29, dies in high speed crash, not known if street racing to blame
Post-mortem indicates dead German man slipped, fell on rocks, report Phi Phi Police
Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach
Ice factory ammonia leak off Phuket leaves owner dead
Phuket big bike rider, 24, rear-ends ice delivery truck, dies at scene
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Motorists slam police road safety crackdown
Three-year-old dies after being left in school van
Phuket tour boat fire investigation underway
Phuket light aircraft crash survivor making progress, investigation yet to conclude

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club

 