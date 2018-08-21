PHUKET: Residents living close to Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town were without electricity for around eight hours when a fallen tree brought down three electricity poles.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 10:25AM

It took workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) nearly eight hours to carry out repairs. Photo: PEA

Phuket City Traffic Police Inspector Lt Col Watchara Puakjan explained, “We received notice about fallen electricity poles opposite the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town at 8pm last night.

“When we arrived at the scene we found that a tree had collapsed on cables and this brought down three electricity poles.” Lt Col Watchara explained.

“We closed the street and called the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) so they could come and carry out repairs.” he added.

There was no injuries or damage to property reported.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 21) that staff had to shut-off the power supply in the area in order to carry out repairs, which were complete by around 3:44am.