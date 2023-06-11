In a notice issued yesterday (June 10), the Phuket provincial branch of the Public Relations Department clearly confirmed that everyone is welcome to greet His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who will lead two official ceremonies at Phuket Provincial Hall and the Court of Appeal Region 8.
The invitation has been extended to everyone, irrespective of whether they have registered with local authorities as participants. Registration was recommended but not mandatory.
The ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall and the Court of Appeal Region 8 will start at 5pm. However, attendees have been asked to arrive by 2pm as everyone will be required to undergo a screening process before being granted entry.
People who have completed advanced registration for the Tha Kreang Rd event should follow the recommendations from the registrar (such as Phuket City Municipality) and direct any questions to the registrar, if needed.
Those without registration for the Tha Kreang Rd event should come to one of the designated public parking areas by 2pm, park their vehicles there, and then follow the instructions provided by officials on-site.
The designated parking areas are as follows:
- Warm Bar on Bangkok Rd
- Yi Teng Complex on Bangkok Rd
- Ban Talad Nuea School
- Saphan Hin Park/Sports Complex
- Phuket Polytechnic College
- Phuket Land Transport Office
- Phuket Red Cross Office
There is no single comprehensive set of guidelines provided by PR Phuket for individuals heading to various greeting points along the route of the Royal Motorcade. Separate notices have been issued by Srisoonthorn Municipality and Thepkrasattri Municipality.
Srisoonthorn Municipality has invited people to come to Tha Ruea Shrine south of Heroines Monument by 2pm and has also provided several pick-up points throughout the tambon area (see notice here).
Thepkrasattri Municipality has invited people to come to Thalang District Office north of Makro Thalang and Lotus’s Thalang by 2pm (see notice here).
Local authorities from Koh Kaea confirmed yesterday (June 10) that they were preparing a public space at Muslim Wittaya School north of Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina. It is understood that people should arrive by 2 pm as well. No information has been provided regarding the greeting points at Phuket International Airport.
The following guidelines have been provided for all attendees by PR Phuket:
- Please dress appropriately for this occasion. Traditional Phuket attire or yellow clothing is warmly welcomed.
- Please ensure you have your ID card (or passport) and a face mask with you.
- Kindly arrive by 2pm, as all attendees will be subject to a screening process upon arrival.
- Photography is permitted, with the exception of selfies.
- Please greet His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty Queen Suthida with a respectful wai, a traditional Thai greeting gesture.
- Attendees are allowed to bring portraits of the King and Queen, Thai flags, Royal Monograms, Royal flags, umbrellas, hats, and LED handheld signs.
