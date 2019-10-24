Kata Rocks
Phuket residents force B720mn ‘ring road’ to avoid mangroves, houses

PHUKET: Local residents in Pa Khlok have voted against the last stage of four-lane “ring road” being paved through the area from passing through mangroves, forcing the Highways Department to redraw its plans and resubmit them for approval.

construction environment natural-resources transport
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 24 October 2019, 05:37PM

The last stage of four-lane B720-million ring road will now have to go around the mangrove forest and avoid local residents' houses. Photo: Highways Dept

The “ring road” project to expand Route 4026 through Pa Khlok at a cost of B720 million aims to ease the expected impending traffic congestion when construction of the Phuket light-rail finally begins. (See story here.)

The affected section of the road is a stretch of 140 meters that was to be elevated as it passed through a mangrove forest covering about 217 rai, Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News today (Oct 24).

“The people want to preserve the mangroves in their community, which is the major reason for them requiring this project to keep clear of mangroves,” he said.

“We have presented them an alternative route which goes around the mangrove forest, avoiding the mangroves entirely” Mr Somwang added.

Initially, the plan was for the road to be elevated and pass directly through the mangroves, but due to objections from local residents an alternative route which passed through a smaller part of the mangrove forest was present – but that too was rejected, Mr Somwang explained.

“People still insisted that the road avoid all mangroves and many local residents’ houses,” he said.

“Finally, it was agreed at a public hearing for use for use the route that does not pass through any mangroves at all, and does not pass people’s houses,” Mr Somwang confirmed.

However, he added, “But this new route means many more curves along the road, which means it will take more construction.”

The new route has been submitted to superior officers on Bangkok, who will have to present it to be approved as part of the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Mr Somwang said.

“Hopefully it will be approved quickly. The checks will be very thorough, but I am pushing for this to be done and approved by April next year,” he added.

Mr Somwong said he still predicted Thepkrasattri Rd to be heavily affected once construction of the light-rail finally begins.

“Lanes will likely have to be closed while the construction continues. The traffic will definitely be slower, and this road is already nearly full to capacity with traffic,” he said.

