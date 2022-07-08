Phuket residential drug den raided

PHUKET: Officers have arrested three men and seized 500 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) after a tip-off posted online identified a house in Srisoonthorn that was openly engaging in drug trade, Phuket Provincial Police have revealed.

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 July 2022, 04:12PM

Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The arrests followed a post on Monday morning identifying a house in Moo 4 Srisoonthorn where “drug trade” was obvious, Phuket Provincial Police announced in an unnamed statement issued yesterday (July 7).

“Are the police sympathetic or not?” the post said.

The post was brought to the attention of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, who ordered officers to investigate, said the statement.

Police on Tuesday (July 5) raided the house, which was unregistered and without a house address number.

At the house, officers found three men, but no narcotics, the statement read.

However, two of the men confessed to police that they both used ya bah and crystal meth (ya ice), the statement explained.

Hence, all three were taken to Phuket Provincial Police’s drug-testing laboratory, where the three suspects underwent urine tests for drugs.

The two men who confessed both tested positive, while the third man tested negative.

The two men who tested positive were both charged, the statement confirmed. The third man was not.

However, police continued their investigation, which led to the arrest of a man in Tha Chatchai with 500 pills of ya bah, the statement noted.

The statement did not name any of the suspects involved.

Police are expanding their investigation into the drug network with the aim of making more arrests, the statement concluded.