PHUKET: Members of the Phuket Raumjai Rescue Foundation yesterday found and caught a three-metre long python found in bushes in the central reservation of Pra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu.

Tuesday 13 February 2018, 12:51PM

The python was caught by rescue workers using their bare hands as they had no snake catching equipment on them at the time.

Phuket Raumjai Rescue Foundation team member Amonrat Thammaphan told The Phuket News today (Feb 13), “We found the python in the central reservation of Pra Phuket Kaew Rd at 9pm yesterday (Feb 12) when we were returning to our headquarters. The snake was over three-metres long and weighed about 20 kilograms.

“We were afraid the snake would be killed by cars so staff caught it with their bare hands as we had no equipment,” Ms Amonrat explained.

“Once caught the snake was put in the bag, it was then released at the non-residential area of Khao Mai Thao Sip Song, a mountain within Phuket and near Khao Kho and Ban Na Nai this morning (Feb 13),” she said.