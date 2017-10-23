PHUKET: In the early hours of this morning, rescue workers successfully caught a 5-metre long reticulated python weighing 70 kilograms which locals found on a plot of land in Phuket Town.

Monday 23 October 2017, 12:42PM

It took rescue workers 10 minutes to capture the python. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Kusoldharm rescue workers were notified by a local resident that a big python had been found near the Phuket Formal Education Centre on Damrong Rd in Phuket Town at 1:40am today (Oct 23) and went to the scene to find a five-metre long python under the centre’s name plate.

About ten more rescue workers were called to assist with the capture with a big cage and it took the team 10 minutes to catch the python.

Head of snake catching team of the Kusoldharm Foundation, Mr Poonsap Sae-eung, said, “The python was just over five metres long and weighed over 70kg.

“We have already contacted the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang. However, we think that the python be released in Phang Nga or Surat Thani as it is too big for Phuket.”





