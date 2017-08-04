PHUKET: Rescue workers yesterday successfully caught and released back into the wild a 5-metre long reticulated python weighing 80 kilograms which locals found on plot of land in Muang Mai, Thalang.

Friday 4 August 2017, 10:13AM

Rescue workers with their catch. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

Chief of the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation Mr Wirat Rodphan yesterday (Aug 3) shared a photo of the capture on the foundation’s Facebook page along with the message; “02/08/60 at about 4:30pm, the villagers asked for help to catch a large reticulated python, about 5 metres long, near Mansasko petrol station (Baan Muang Mai), Thepkrasattri Rd, Moo 5, Thalang. Ambulance car team 353 has already done something about it and is ready to release it to nature. “

Mr Wirat told reporters that rescue workers in Baan Muang Mai, Thalang were informed by villagers that the python had been seen crawling on a plot of land beside the Mansasko petrol station, located not far from the rescue team.

“Therefore the staff went to check. They found the python, which was longer than 5 metres and weighed over 80kg roaming on the land. Rescue workers successfully removed the snake using a snake-catching snare,” said Mr Wirat.

“The snake was handed over to Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary in order to return it to nature,” he added.