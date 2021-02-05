BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket rescue foundation steps up to help students

Phuket rescue foundation steps up to help students

PHUKET: Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket, the charity organisation that has been providing emergency medical services for road accident victims on the island for decades, has donated more than B2 million in financial assistance to students and education supplies to Muang Thalang School.

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 February 2021, 11:25AM

Benjawan Tumpanuruk, the foundation’s president, along with the foundation’s executive committee and staff, officially handed over the donation, totalling B2,256,999, on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Among the items handed over were sports equipment and teaching materials and equipment, including large screen TVs and other AV equipment.

A total of B150,000 was handed out as financial assistance to 50 selected students, receiving B3,000 each to be spent on education materials.

“Kusoldharm Foundation visited Muang Thalang School through the school’s alumni and were impressed by the school with its good environment for students to learn. There are new buildings and many students, but the school still lacks necessary equipment for teaching,” Ms Benjawan said.

Muang Thalang School, located on Thepkrasattri Rd near the Heroines Monument, is a high school, teaching Mathayom 1 through Mathayom 6 grades only, and has about 1,800 students in total.

“The foundation has realised the problems, so we would like to support students and we are hoping that Muang Thalang School will rank as one of the good-quality schools in Phuket,” she added.

Panuwat Chankham, on behalf of the 50 students who received the financial assistance, thanked the Kusoldharm Foundation “for this great opportunity”.

Also present to hand over their donation to the school on Tuesday were representatives from Airports of Thailand Phuket branch, which operates Phuket International Airport.

