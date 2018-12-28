However, five people were injured in five accidents, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning.
Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 987 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:
• 30 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
• 60 fined for not wearing seatbelts
• 276 fined for driving without a licence
• 0 fined for speeding
• 66 fined for running a red light
• 51 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
• 36 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
• 33 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
• 13 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.
• 422 people fined for not wearing helmets
Across Thailand, a total of 76 people were killed and 3,587 injured on the first of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.
Bangkok recorded the highest injured number in accidents with 340 people while Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok and Lopburi province had a nation-leading four deaths on Thursday (Dec 27).
