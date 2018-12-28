THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: Phuket has escaped the first day of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year with zero deaths from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 27).

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 December 2018, 12:24PM

A truck whose driver lost control on a bend on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn and wiped out a streetlight yesterday (Dec 27) occurred before the Seven Days campaign for the New Year began. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, five people were injured in five accidents, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 987 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

• 30 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 60 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 276 fined for driving without a licence

• 0 fined for speeding

• 66 fined for running a red light

• 51 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 36 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 33 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 13 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 422 people fined for not wearing helmets

Across Thailand, a total of 76 people were killed and 3,587 injured on the first of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest injured number in accidents with 340 people while Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok and Lopburi province had a nation-leading four deaths on Thursday (Dec 27).

 

 

