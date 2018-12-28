Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: Phuket has escaped the first day of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year with zero deaths from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 27).

transporttourismaccidentspoliceSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 December 2018, 12:24PM

A truck whose driver lost control on a bend on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn and wiped out a streetlight yesterday (Dec 27) occurred before the Seven Days campaign for the New Year began. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, five people were injured in five accidents, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning. Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 987 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows: • 30 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle • 60 fined for not wearing seatbelts • 276 fined for driving without a licence • 0 fined for speeding • 66 fined for running a red light • 51 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow) • 36 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic • 33 fined for using mobile phones while driving. • 13 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period. • 422 people fined for not wearing helmets Across Thailand, a total of 76 people were killed and 3,587 injured on the first of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC. Bangkok recorded the highest injured number in accidents with 340 people while Khon Kaen, Phitsanulok and Lopburi province had a nation-leading four deaths on Thursday (Dec 27).