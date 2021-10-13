BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket reopening to domestic tourists comes as a consensus, says Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has assured that the decision to reopen the island this Saturday (Oct 16) to vaccinated arrivals without needing to undergo COVID tests was reached by consensus among many segments of the Phuket community.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 10:11AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Narong also assured that the decision made by the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee also came with the proviso that the COVID situation is continually monitored.

“This is to relax measures with continuous assessment of the situation according to the process of driving problem solving in all aspects of public health, the economy, tourism and social sectors, by consulting and receiving opinions from all concerned parties, along with the steady progress of the Phuket Sandbox project,” Governor Narong said.

“The situation of the epidemic of COVID-19 in the area is moving in a better direction. The number of people infected [new cases] has dropped as expected, and speeding up of the third-dose vaccination has already seen more than 200,000 people receive [booster] injections, and the vaccination of children aged 12-18 is underway,” he said.

“Also some ‘CI’  centers [‘Community Isolation’ centres, also called ‘COVID Care Centres’] have gradually closed, and the Aunjai Clinic remains open to support the coordination and systematic care of those infected with COVID-19,” he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

“Therefore, the reduction of various measures [the easing of the domestic entry requirements] are according to the procedure of control to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Narong assured.

“From now on the province [provincial government] will continue to take care of Group 608 patients, which is a risk group that easily can be infected with COVID-19 and suffer more serious symptoms than the general public, by managing the number of hospital beds to accommodate as many Group 608 patients as possible,” Governor Narong concluded.

‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Kurt | 13 October 2021 - 11:18:39 

....Covid wise regimental treated at own expensive expenses? The infection danger lays with the Thai, not with fully quality vaccinated arriving foreign tourist. Another ( consensus) way to make foreign tourists avoid Thailand coming months. The absence of empathy Thai Officialdom with proposed foreign GUESTS is astonishing.

Kurt | 13 October 2021 - 11:10:53 

Consensus, only for Thai people of which many are not vaccinated? Not for fully vaccinated arriving Foreign Tourists? Go around in Isean, many Phuket tourist industry workers come from there, or Sukhothai Province. So many people in both provinces not even received 1 vaccination. And that is falling under 'consensus'? How can officialdom build trust among proposed foreign tourists, Covid w...

BadSpottedDog | 13 October 2021 - 10:53:51 

What about domestic travelers who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons? What do we have to do to get in? 
This issue is being seriously overlooked.

 

