PHUKET: The Thailand Yacht Show and the Phuket RendezVous, both key marine lifestyle events held in Phuket, will merge and become one combined yachting extravaganza, starting next year, organisers have announced.

tourismmarineeconomicsThe Phuket News

Friday 25 May 2018, 09:13AM

Andy Treadwell (centre), CEO of Verventia Pte Ltd, owner of the Singapore and Thailand Yacht Shows, with Gael and Olivier Burlot, owners of Asia RendezVous Pte Ltd organisers of the Phuket, Penang and Singapore RendezVous events.

The news was announced in a joint statement yesterday (May 24) issued by Andy Treadwell, CEO of Verventia Pte Ltd, owner of the Singapore and Thailand Yacht Shows, and Gael and Olivier Burlot, owners of Asia RendezVous Pte Ltd organisers of the Phuket, Penang and Singapore RendezVous events.

The two companies have agreed to collaborate by jointly producing only one show in Thailand and one in Singapore – the destination hub and the business hub respectively for the yachting industry in Southeast Asia, read the announcement.

“The move was precipitated by a request earlier in the year from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to gather the industry together in one major event in Thailand so as to demonstrate united support for the government’s yacht tourism initiative,” the statement added.

“The yachting industry has been vocal for years that there should only be one boat show in each strategic location and has requested just such a ‘get together’. The two show organisers acknowledge that they have different yet complementary strengths and skill sets that, combined, will create bigger and better single events in each country.

“Similarly, with their combined resources and budgets, they will be able to activate an aggressive and far-reaching promotional plan that should draw many more potential buyers and charterers into the market,” the statement read.

The new Phuket event will be a straight joint venture between the two existing businesses, called the “Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous”, and there will be an additional jointly-owned event alongside the current Singapore Yacht Show which will be called the “Singapore Yacht Show RendezVous”.

Andy Treadwell explained, “It’s a classic example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts, from every point of view. The TAT, our partners and main sponsor of the Thailand Yacht show, asked us to try to get everyone working together instead of competing and dividing the industry. The major industry players asked us to do exactly the same thing.

“Gael and Olivier have a great work ethic, an excellent region-wide digital and print media platform, and a direct line to the luxury lifestyle industries – which is a good complement to any kind of yacht show,” he added.

Gael Burlot noted, “We feel it’s a good time and a good place to get everyone working together – the luxury industries are coming out of a challenging period, and things are looking better and better, while the yachting industry should now be in a position to dramatically expand in the Asia-Pacific region.

“All our efforts over the last 15 years to promote the industry and educate a growing audience of prospects in Asia are paying off; so is the hard work Andy and his team have been doing with the regional governments to open up Asia to yacht tourism - an initiative we want to support and fully be part of. Exciting times ahead!”

The Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous will take place from January 4-7, 2019, with the venue to be confirmed shortly in conjunction with the consensus of industry opinion.

The Singapore Yacht Show Rendezvous will replace the current Luxury Pavilion at SYS 2019, which will run from April 11-14.

 

 

