PHUKET: Organisers of the Phuket RendezVous luxury lifestyle boating event, held at Royal Phuket Marina last month, have revealed that the event landed a healthy sales volume with transactions exceeding US$23 million (B727.72mn) and more sales expected post-event.

Thursday 22 February 2018, 11:31AM

“We enjoyed a high number of quality visitors and good sales volume at the show with transactions exceeding US$23 million and more sales expected post-event,” said Event CEO Gaël Burlot.

“One and half months after the inaugural event and we are still receiving positive reviews and queries – proving that the Phuket RendezVous was a major success for both exhibitors and visitors alike,” he said.

Held at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina on Jan 4-7, the Phuket RendezVous showcased an impressive display of yachts, marine equipment and lifestyle products, emphasising its status as the leading boat show in Thailand.

“As well as 102 exhibiting brands and 53 yachts on display in the marina – including five superyachts – we can confirm that eight yachts were sold during the four-day event, including; a Azimut 64 Flybridge, a Silvercraft 31 HT, a Lagoon 450, an Aquila 36 and a Princess P62, two of four Asian premieres during the show,” Mr Burlot explained.

“Independently audited, the event welcomed over 6,000 visitors from all over the Southeast Asia region – including Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia as well as key European countries – which shows that Phuket really is the heart of boating in the region,” he added.

“In addition to the positive exhibitor feedback, it was encouraging to see the large number of international visitors, over 73% of the total and 71% total trade,” Mr Burlot noted.

By the numbers, the Phuket RendezVous attracted 102 exhibitors and 6,042 visitors, with 4,531 attending the show as Trade Visitors and 4,048 identifying themselves as International Visitors.

“With perfect weather and a Riviera atmosphere throughout, the Phuket RendezVous was host to lavish parties on yachts, gourmet cuisine on the Boardwalk and, for families, we were delighted to welcome Elephant Parade for the first time on the island,” Mr Burlot said.

“Thank you to all our exhibitors and visitors for your valued support and we look forward to seeing you at the next RendezVous Series in Penang from May 10-13, 2018 at the beautiful Straits Quay Marina,” he concluded.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket RendezVous.