Phuket RendezVous kicks off at Royal Phuket Marina

PHUKET: The first day of the Phuket RendezVous got underway today (Jan 4) with all the yachts and exhibitors in and plenty of buzz on the Boardwalk for the 12th year in a row.

Shela Riva

Thursday 4 January 2018, 05:21PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially opened the inaugural event, which now replaces the iconic Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX).

Governor Norraphat was joined by Gael Burlot, CEO and Publisher of event organiser LUX INC Integrated Media, and Royal Phuket Marina owner Gulu Lalvani.

A veritable sea of yachts from 31ft to 106ft have filled the marina to capacity while there really is something for everyone at the event.

Inside the Exhibition Hall stand contractors completed the finishing touches to their glittering displays with over 100 brands represented.

Mr Burlot first welcomed guests to the opening of the event outside the exhibition hall, saying, “As you know, there is a long history in this marina for 12 years in a row organised here…”

“Today we come back bigger, we come back with a beautiful sky. Hopefully it will continue like this for the next four days until Sunday.

“Behind you we have more then 40 yachts, up to 32 metres. We also have a superyacht extension at Koh Rang Noi for all the yachts that could not get into the marina, six yachts in total. We have more than 100 partners today, and a lot to discover,” he said.

“What I’d like to tell you as well is that Phuket is for us a very, very important destination. It has a lot to offer, to visitors, businesspeople, for yachting, for properties, for everything that goes around the marine life.

“Being an island it can attract so many different people and different interests, Phuket is at the centre of Southeast Asia,” concluded Mr Burlot.

Governor Norraphat took over to commemorate the opening ceremony, giving his speech in English.

“Good morning, the overall Phuket RendezVous success captures the imagination of the marine lifestyle in the region,” he opened.

“The provincial government recognises the value of the marine industry and encourages growth and local support for the industry developing as it is an important sector,” he said.

“Phuket RendezVous is being set in the Mediterranean setting of Royal Phuket Marina, which is beautiful and has a number of restaurants.

“During the four days of the show we hope you enjoy the spectacular selection of yachts, equipment, property and goods on display...”

Gov Norraphat cut the opening ribbon, echoed by the sound of beeping yachts to commemorate the start of the event.

As well as boasting a comprehensive yacht line-up, the Phuket RendezVous will also feature jewellery, fashion accessories, furniture, leading hotels and some of the island’s prime property developers. Royal Phuket Marina’s iconic Town Square will be transformed into a dynamic and exciting hub with luxury cars on display fashion shows and a variety of food and beverage pop-ups.

The four-day event will appeal to all the family with various side-event and workshops organised. The Phuket RendezVous has partnered with Thailand-based social enterprise Elephant Parade, who will bring a herd of 20 colourful life-sized baby elephant models for the first time ever in Phuket. Visitors will also be able to paint small replica models with proceeds going to the conversation and protection of the Kingdom’s national animal.

A free four-day seminar program is also available, with varied topics covering yachting, conservation and resource management, properties, tourism and crypto-currency among other topics. To round off this spectacular event, there will be daily dose of live music, parties and entertainment for all the family to enjoy; there will be something for everyone at the Phuket RendezVous.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
