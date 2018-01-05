The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket RendezVous: Expert seminars tackle the big issues

PHUKET: Phuket RendezVous, currently underway at Royal Phuket Marina, has set its sights on delivering much more than just a marina trade expo. The four-day event, which began yesterday (Jan 3), also includes a host of seminars ranging from those aiming to simply inform visitors of products and services to engaging audience in the debate of a swathe of sensitive issues involving the marine and associated industries.

Friday 5 January 2018, 09:00AM

Phuket RendezVous: Expert seminars tackle the big issues

On the Phuket RendezVous Seminars agenda are topics including the marine industry and its impact on the environment, both natural and man-made, on which the industry depends for its very existaence, to the latest developments in the Phuket property market down to the emerging role of cyptocurrencies in international transactions.

Yesterday’s list of guest speakers saw Arne Langaskens, Creator of the nutrient supplement Atomic#8, explain “Why is Atomic#8 so important?”, while interior designer Sabina Fay Braxton detailed “Customising Yacht Interiors”.

Julian Chang, Yacht Broker of famed international superyacht-builder Fraser Yachts, gave his take on “Sustainable Yachting” and Martin Eleveld, CEO of Captain Hook’s Smoke House, dlivered his understanding on “Turning dreams into reality”

Today (Jan 5), Reanna Wang, Charter Business Development Manager at Simpson Marine, will inform visitors on “An Introduction to Simpson Yacht Charter”, followed by Andy Dowden, Managing Director of Andaman Marine Consultants and co-founder of the original Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) of which the Phuket RemndezVous has grown, speaking on “Balancing the Need for Tourists and the Environment”.

Barbara Amerio, Owner of AMER Yachts, will discuss “Italian Design Developments in Yachting”, and Markus Vogt, Business Development Manager at IMAGE Asia Events, will bring visitors up to date on the growing MICE supplier-provider networking platform MeetInThailand.com.

Come Saturday (Jan 6), marine engineering specialist Thanaya Pleenaram, Managing Director of Sky Marine Group, will giver her presentation on “Chartering in Phang Nga Bay and Beyond” while Nikon Thailand will host a photography workshop where Nikon photography experts will be on hand to pass along tips and tricks to help guests and photographers to capture the decisive moment.

Saturday’s seminar sessions will close with a panel discussion on “Responsible Destination Management for Phuket”, moderated by Grenville Fordham, Managing Director of IMAGE Asia Events, with guest speakers including Vincent Tabuteau (CEO, Asia Marine and TMBA) along with Andy Dowden and Julian Chang.

Sunday, the final day of the Phuket RendezVous will see Peter van Vooren, Founder of Van Vooren Resort & Residences, speak on “Developments in the Phuket Property Market” and Julian Peh, Co-Founder of Aditus, delivers his expert explanation of “Virtual Currencies: An Insider’s Perspective”.

For more information about the seminar program at the Phuket RendezVous, visit ThePhuketRendezVous.com/seminars

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of the Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
