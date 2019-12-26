THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami

Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami

PHUKET: A remembrance ceremony to honour those lost to the tsunami that struck our shores 15 years ago, on Dec 26, 2004, was held at the Wall of Remembrance at the Mai Khao Cemetery this morning.

patongdisasters
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 December 2019, 05:33PM

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The annual tsunami-memorial service was held at the Wall of Remembrance at Mai Khao Cemetery this morning (Dec 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

A gathering of a few dozen people turned out for the now usually quiet annual ceremony, with local officials, residents and students beginning the ceremonies with a minute’s silence at 8:30am.

Afterwards, Sarawut Srisakukam, Chief of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), led the formal ceremony, during which he expressed his gratitude to those who turned up and offered his condolences to those who lost loved ones to the disaster.

As is tradition, the formal speech was followed by Buddhist, Muslim and Christian prayers for the souls lost to the waves on Dec 26, 2004, and attendees hung wreaths along the Wall of Remembrance, which was decorated with flags of the 45 nations who lost citizens.

SKYPARK

While attendance at the tsunami-memorial ceremonies held at the Wall of Remembrance over the years has dwindled, the annual “Light Up Phuket” candlelight service at Patong Beach has gained in popularity.

The “Light Up Phuket” candlelit ceremony will be observed at Loma Park in Patong and on Patong Beach tonight, starting at 6pm. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube
Thailand landmine clearance to finish 'by 2023': Pornpipat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24

 

Phuket community
Hacked security footage from cramped Thai prison posted on YouTube

Photos damaging reputation of thai prisons? Not at all, just confirming it. Already known long time...(Read More)

Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings

False accusation. No one wants to undermine the constitutional Monarchy. In fact that the Prime Min...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

@K. Didn't know one needs a bachelor or higher degree to become a police officer.Inspector K.wou...(Read More)

SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket

Nice to notice that the Phuket water crisis/disaster is over. Or ignored?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Aroon and MaAnn, have been mayors for as long as I can remember. I thought there was a two term only...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

"My grandmother was laughing about it." Wow,that would make her one of the oldest living p...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Fas. and K., it would be better to read the article and to slow down with the Christmas punch a bit....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Well Fascinated, Now you see how thai Officials can make up stories just to keep their desk clean...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

This Mayor, mama mia! The idea that signing a paper is restoring tourist confidence. My grandmother ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 