Phuket remembers Jeanette Skelton

PHUKET: Jeanette Skelton, well known across the island and beyond for her vivacious attitude towards life and the many luxury events she professionally organised on Phuket for years, has passed away.

Community

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 May 2020, 09:20AM

Jeanette Marie Skelton. 18/10/1962 - 21/05/2020

After a prolonged battle with cancer, Jeanette, 57, passed away at her home in New Zealand last Thursday (May 21).

The Phuket News has been asked to pass on the following message to all who knew her:

Jeanette’s family and friends from New Zealand, Thailand, England, Hong Kong, America and Australia, it is with much sadness we have to let you know Jeanette peacefully passed away at home in Tauranga last night [May 21]. She was surrounded by family, parents Shirley and Chris, sister and in-law Karen and Rachel and her niece from England Gracie- Mae.

Jeanette fought a brave battle to the end. To her many friends, especially those who helped with her battle and life changing journey who she loved and shared so much of her life with, we want to let you know Jeanette was at peace with her last journey.

A private family cremation will be held, followed at a later date, with a celebration of her life, when family and friends can attend.

Organized by Jeanette, her last luxury event

Any messages can be sent to Shirley at Shirls_22@hotmail.com or Karen on Facebook: skelly wag

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waipuna Hospice Tauranga.

Don’t cry because it’s over.

Smile because it happened.

– Dr Seuss

Tributes have flowed online since Jeanette’s passing.

Among the scores of comments lamenting the loss of Jeanette’s beaming smile and spirit, Richard Feldman‎ noted, “A smile that beamed brighter than the Phuket sun. Pure style and grace. Warmth of spirit was her gift to everyone she met. It was an honour to know you Jeanette. Pure elegance. You will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Godspeed and God Bless”

Nancy Curran remembered Jeanette distinctly: “Jeanette personified style and a special flair in everything she did. It was a pleasure to have known her in Phuket and I will always remember her and Captain with fondness on their way to beach walks. Rest In Peace.”

The Phuket News offers our sincerest condolences to Jeanette’s family and friends the world over. She will be dearly missed.