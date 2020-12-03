Phuket relief drive launched for Southern flood victims

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University has launched a campaign to collect donations of money and essential household goods to help people affected by the floods in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 December 2020, 05:50PM

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

“Those interested in donating, please come to the Student Development Division, Student Affair Building 1, Phuket Rajabhat University. For more information, please call 088-1687421, 064-35 16245 or 089 4732605,” explained a campaign poster announcing the flood-relief drive.

At least five people have died in the floods, reports state news agency NNT.

A total of 261,253 households in 2,318 villages of 70 districts in nine southern provinces have been affected, the Bangkok Post reported.

The nine-affected provinces were Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, the report added.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported earlier today that flooding has persisted in seven southern provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, the 4th Army commander has ordered troops to provide assistance to residents in flood-affected southern provinces.

Army deputy spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong said most districts in Nakhon Sri Thammarat were flooded.

Soldiers in eight mitigation and disaster prevention centres had been ordered to move quickly to help residents as the water kept rising. Seven main roads in the province were flooded, she said.

Soldiers from the 15th Infantry Regiment were helping evacuate residents to temporary shelters, Col Sirichan said

A total of 230 people from 60 households were relocated to Wat Thapho municipal school in Muang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat. More than 700 people from 160 households were expected to move to the shelter, she said.

In Surat Thani, many areas have been reported to be under 30-120cm of water.