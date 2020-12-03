BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket relief drive launched for Southern flood victims

Phuket relief drive launched for Southern flood victims

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University has launched a campaign to collect donations of money and essential household goods to help people affected by the floods in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

weatherdisasterscharity
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 December 2020, 05:50PM

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

Five people have died and more than 260,000 homes have been affected by the floods. Photo:

« »

“Those interested in donating, please come to the Student Development Division, Student Affair Building 1, Phuket Rajabhat University. For more information, please call 088-1687421, 064-35 16245 or 089 4732605,” explained a campaign poster announcing the flood-relief drive.

At least five people have died in the floods, reports state news agency NNT.

A total of 261,253 households in 2,318 villages of 70 districts in nine southern provinces have been affected, the Bangkok Post reported.

The nine-affected provinces were Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, the report added. 

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported earlier today that flooding has persisted in seven southern provinces - Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, the 4th Army commander has ordered troops to provide assistance to residents in flood-affected southern provinces.

Army deputy spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong said most districts in Nakhon Sri Thammarat were flooded.

Soldiers in eight mitigation and disaster prevention centres had been ordered to move quickly to help  residents as the water kept rising. Seven main roads in the province were flooded, she said.

Soldiers from the 15th Infantry Regiment were helping evacuate residents to temporary shelters, Col Sirichan said

A total of 230 people from  60 households were relocated to Wat Thapho municipal school in Muang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat. More than 700 people from 160 households were expected to move to the shelter, she said.

In Surat Thani, many areas have been reported to be under 30-120cm of water.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar woman flees COVID-19 test in Phang Nga, found in Phuket
Special domestic travel campaigns for Phuket, tourism provinces to be launched
Lab-grown meat to go on sale in Singapore in world first
Obesity, stunted growth in Thai kids spur worries
Britain okays vaccine as global COVID death toll nears 1.5 million
Commerce Market set for relaunch after new year
Phuket wet weather warning reissued
Ruling incenses anti-government protesters
Electricity outage to affect area near Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speed limits rise?! Phuket drug busts? Court clears Prime Minister! || December 2
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point
Prayut cleared in military housing case
Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued
THAI reveals new flights from Xmas
Phuket police bust island drug network

 

Phuket community
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Kurt,are they counting the fishing gear in other countries ? Do you think it's a Thai problem on...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

"and lower speed means lesser gas consumption" Omg Kurt,who taught you this BS ? A car b...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

About environment, come on Phuket, get these old blue busses and cars/lorries/trucks fuming clouds o...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Strange, so. more road death.(and lower speed means lesser gas consumption) More environment polluti...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

We know just verbal appealing the fishing industry doesn't work. Needs force. ( European yellow ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

@ Sandbar, of course sniff dogs are a good idea. But that means 'prevention', and such is wh...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

D, I not talk about unpenetrateble border terrain. The 'natural routes' to plug are the well...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Advocate again: Marine offices should count the number of nets on fishing boats before they depart, ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Sniffer dogs at bus depots either Bangkok side or Phuket end might be a good idea? ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Kurt, I believe they climbed as far up that tree as they are going to go.... now it is all about neg...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 