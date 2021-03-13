BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has launched an online form through which island residents, but at this stage only Thai citizens, can register to receive a COVID vaccination.

Saturday 13 March 2021, 05:27PM

A Google Translate version of the Thai-language form launched today (Mar 13) to register to receive a COVID vaccination in Phuket.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) posted on its official Facebook page that form was now available earlier today.

The post did not include any announcement by officials or any explanation other than that the form was available.

Click here to see the form.

The Phuket Provincial Government’s official COVID-19 Information Center has yet to announce that registration to be vaccinated is available via the online form.

The form is in Thai language only.

Also, in order to register, applicants must enter the number of their Thai government ID card, meaning that at this stage registration is open to Thai citizens only.

UWC Thailand

In completing the form, applicants must indicate several aspects about themselves which may affect whether they are eligible, or which may affect the priority they will be given in being vaccinated.

For example, applicants must reveal whether they are “People with underlying disease” or aged 60 years or over, and whether they are staff involved in the control of COVID-19 who may come into contact with patients, or are other medical and public health personnel.

Also people must indicate whether they are tourism sector professionals such as hotel employees, staff at entertainment venues or tour guides.

The form does not indicate which vaccine the applicant may receive.

The mayors of Patong, Chalong and Phuket Town, before ceasing office ahead of the upcoming Mar 28 municipal election, all confirmed that they had set aside their own budgets to vaccinate all registered residents – Thai and foreign – in their areas for COVID-19.

How any foreigners living and working in Phuket, including those who own and operate tourism-related businesses, are to register to receive a COVID vaccine has yet to be made clear.

