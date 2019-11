Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society call for blood donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) and the Thai Red Cross Society have appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket throughout November.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 November 2019, 11:30AM

Donations can be made at various locations across Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket throughout November. Photo: MamaYe Afica / flickr

Venues, dates and times of blood donation sessions are as follows: November 1: 9:30am-1pm at Ao Nang Villa Resort in Krabi. November 4: 1-4pm at Blue Tree Phuket, Srisoonthorn Rd.

1-4pm at Peace Group, Phuket Town. November 5: 9:30am-1pm at Toyota Andaman Krabi Company, Krabi November 6: Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Extra Phuket, Phuket Town. November 7: 9:30am-1pm at Krabi Vocational College, Krabi. November 8: 9am-midday at Ramada Khao Lak Resort in Takua Pa, Phang Nga.

1:30-4pm at Big C Super Center in Takua Pa, Phang Nga. November 11: 9am-3pm at Phuket Wittayalai School, Phuket Town. November 12: 9:30am-1pm at Vogue Shopping Centre in Krabi Town. November 13: 10am-2pm at Kan-Kroa Hall, Satree Phuket School, Phuket Town.

1-4pm at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Karon. November 14: 9:30am-1pm at Klong Thom District Office, Krabi. November 15: Midday-6pm at Central Floresta, Phuket Town.

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Extra Phuket, Phuket Town. November 18: 9am-midday at Takuapa Senanukul School in Takua Pa, Phang Nga. November 19: 10am-3pm at Phuket Provincial Hospital, Phuket Town.

1-4pm at Crest Resort and Pool Villas, Patong. November 20: 9:30am-1pm at Panombenja School in Khao Panom, Krabi. November 21: 10am-4pm at Robinson Ocean Phuket Shopping Mall, Phuket Town.

1-4pm at Deevana Plaza Phuket Patong. November 22: 9am-midday at Honda Center Tai Muang, Phang Nga. November 25: 8:30am-4:30pm at Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town. November 26: 9:30am-1pm at Ao-Luk Prachasan School, Krabi. November 27: Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Thalang, Thepkrasattri Rd.

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Extra Phuket, Phuket Town. November 28: 1-4pm at Tab Pud District Office, Phang Nga. November 29: 9am-3pm at Paradise Group, Thalang.