PHUKET: A lack of supply in blood type ‘A’ has left the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) no option than to call for those with the said blood type to donate either via themselves or at Vichara Phuket Hospital.

Friday 5 January 2018, 12:48PM

There are a lack of donors of blood type A in Phuket and the surrounding provinces. Photo: Red Cross Thailand

At 10:30am today (Jan 5), the PRBC published a notice inviting all those with blood type A and are eligible to donate blood due to a lack of supply in Phuket and the nearby provinces.

Speaking to The Phuket News today, PRBC Chief Pornthip Ratchak said, “Blood type A is in low supply nationwide especially in Phuket and the surrounding provinces. We need more of this blood type in store to help the people living or visiting Phuket.

“The reason for the lack of this blood type is due to a lack of donors. In addition, there are a lot of people who require this blood type,” she said.

“Furthermore, we are also in need of blood type ‘RH negative’ for foreigners,” she added.

People who want to donate blood can either go to the PRBC located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town via the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“This is a good opportunity for people who live in Phuket to donate blood and share with others,” Ms Pornthip added.

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is open the following hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178 or 081-9588854.

To see if you are eligible to donate blood in Phuket please see here.