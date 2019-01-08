THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Red Cross urges winners to collect their prizes

PHUKET: The Phuket Red Cross is urging people with winning tickets to collect their prizes from the lucky draws held at the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair held at Saphan Hin last week.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 02:36PM

Pantipa Choosuk, 27, and her boyfriend Peeradon Kwansansit claimed their top-prize townhouse at 10am today (Jan 8). Photo: PRBC

Pantipa Choosuk, 27, and her boyfriend Peeradon Kwansansit claimed their top-prize townhouse at 10am today (Jan 8). Photo: PRBC

Pantipa Choosuk, 27, claimed the top-prize townhouse at 10am today (Jan 8). Photo: PRBC

Pantipa Choosuk, 27, claimed the top-prize townhouse at 10am today (Jan 8). Photo: PRBC

The major prize draw was held on Sunday night (Jan 6), with winning ticket number 38476 for the top prize – a semi-detached “townhouse” at The Wish 3 housing estate in Pa Khlok – being drawn.

The winner, 27-year-old Pantipa Choosuk, presented herself – and her winning ticket – at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) at 10 am today (Jan 8).

The prize will be officially handed over to the winner at an event to be held at 10am Thursday next week (Jan 17).

“I was so surprised. I never thought that I would have this chance,” Ms Pantipa told The Phuket News.

“My boyfriend, Peeradon Kwansansit, bought two tickets and gave this one to me,” she said.

“I think that I will be moving into the house soon after next Thursday,” she added.

Meanwhile, a staffer at the PRBC this morning called on all other winners to come forward and claim their prizes.

“So far no one else has presented themselves with their winning tickets to collect their prizes, even though we published the winning number s after the draw on Sunday,” the staffer, who asked not to be named, said

QSI International School Phuket

Among the top prizes yet to be claimed is a Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.2 J, won by ticket number 30232.

Also waiting to be claimed are a pair of Honda Wave 110i motorcycles, won by tickets 67248 and 77616.

Three gold necklaces valued at about B20,000 each have yet to be claimed, won by ticket numbers 15911, 42033 and 78259

Further, 30 smaller gold necklaces valued at about B5,000 each remained to be claimed by the holders of the following ticket numbers: 92742, 99322, 61125, 38961, 91051, 37791, 33575, 17203, 98446, 430061, 77192, 47016, 88473, 74960, 73881, 79017, 83562, 16973, 24225, 72680, 67759, 62548, 33579, 28569, 55747, 30267, 79978, 30667, 64735 and 33105.

Also, 90 other prizes of traditional household appliances and items remain to be collected by any ticket ending with the digits with “968”.

“No prizes can be exchanged for cash,” the staffer reminded winners.

“People who have winning tickets now have until Feb 6 to claim their prizes. If after that date prizes have not been claimed they will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross,” the staffer added.

Winners may contact the PRBC by calling 076-211766, the staffer noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian woman found dead in Karon hotel room
Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Saudi ’fears death’ if deported! Beer truck overturns! Storm aftermath! || Jan. 7
Electricity to be shut-off in Thalang
Phuket gets ready to celebrate Children’s Day
Drugs, guns seized in Pa Khlok raid
Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims
Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle
Pabuk downgraded to ‘tropical depression’, passes into Andaman Sea
Pabuk to cross Phuket
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

lol...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Dunno off which cereal packet you got your legal advice. Sect 1336, Civil Commercial Code provides t...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

If you bothered to read the article that is what is suggested....(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

... please, I, and I suspect many others, would like to know how you would "fix" it, any s...(Read More)

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

A good cause, to be sure. But, maybe less money should be spent buying submarines and spent, inste...(Read More)

Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake

When they start in the usual flood areas to 'foot' electric poles in cement/concrete? Learni...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Seems mr MaAnn not doesn't understand thai law regarding beach access. Why is he hiding behind w...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

Cash hand outs and welfare are not lifting the 'underprivileged' out of their poverty. Educa...(Read More)

Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

Mmm, beer, glarrggh....(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

"From there the pickup’s front wheels pitched up off the road as the vehicle tilted backwards...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket

 