PHUKET: The Phuket Red Cross is urging people with winning tickets to collect their prizes from the lucky draws held at the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair held at Saphan Hin last week.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 02:36PM

Pantipa Choosuk, 27, and her boyfriend Peeradon Kwansansit claimed their top-prize townhouse at 10am today (Jan 8). Photo: PRBC

The major prize draw was held on Sunday night (Jan 6), with winning ticket number 38476 for the top prize – a semi-detached “townhouse” at The Wish 3 housing estate in Pa Khlok – being drawn.

The winner, 27-year-old Pantipa Choosuk, presented herself – and her winning ticket – at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) at 10 am today (Jan 8).

The prize will be officially handed over to the winner at an event to be held at 10am Thursday next week (Jan 17).

“I was so surprised. I never thought that I would have this chance,” Ms Pantipa told The Phuket News.

“My boyfriend, Peeradon Kwansansit, bought two tickets and gave this one to me,” she said.

“I think that I will be moving into the house soon after next Thursday,” she added.

Meanwhile, a staffer at the PRBC this morning called on all other winners to come forward and claim their prizes.

“So far no one else has presented themselves with their winning tickets to collect their prizes, even though we published the winning number s after the draw on Sunday,” the staffer, who asked not to be named, said

Among the top prizes yet to be claimed is a Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.2 J, won by ticket number 30232.

Also waiting to be claimed are a pair of Honda Wave 110i motorcycles, won by tickets 67248 and 77616.

Three gold necklaces valued at about B20,000 each have yet to be claimed, won by ticket numbers 15911, 42033 and 78259

Further, 30 smaller gold necklaces valued at about B5,000 each remained to be claimed by the holders of the following ticket numbers: 92742, 99322, 61125, 38961, 91051, 37791, 33575, 17203, 98446, 430061, 77192, 47016, 88473, 74960, 73881, 79017, 83562, 16973, 24225, 72680, 67759, 62548, 33579, 28569, 55747, 30267, 79978, 30667, 64735 and 33105.

Also, 90 other prizes of traditional household appliances and items remain to be collected by any ticket ending with the digits with “968”.

“No prizes can be exchanged for cash,” the staffer reminded winners.

“People who have winning tickets now have until Feb 6 to claim their prizes. If after that date prizes have not been claimed they will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross,” the staffer added.

Winners may contact the PRBC by calling 076-211766, the staffer noted.