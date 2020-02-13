Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize

PHUKET: Yongyuth Sampeuch, who won a two-storey townhouse in Thalang valued at B2.29 million as the top prize of the Red Cross Fair lottery over the New Year, yesterday (Feb 12) received the title deed to his new home.

charity

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 February 2020, 11:49AM

Mr Yongyuth won a two-storey townhouse in Thalang valued at B2.29 million as the top prize of the Red Cross Fair lottery. photo: PR Dept

On hand at the Phuket Red Cross office to congratulate Mr Yongyuth and present an oversized mock of the title deed were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and his wife Sitthinee Tavipatana, who currently serves as Phuket Red Cross President, and a host of other officials.

Included in the prize was free estate management fees for three years and free property transfer fee.

“I am very happy that I won this prize and got this house,” Mr Yongyuth said.

At the handover ceremony yesterday, Governor Phakaphong explained that the Red Cross Fair is held every year to raise funds to help people in need.

“Buying the lottery tickets is like donating money to Red Cross at the same time,” he said.

Also at the Phuket Red Cross office yesterday to claim their prizes were Theeraphat Petsichuang, who won the second prize of a brand-new Toyota Yaris, along with Waerusna Yuelapae and Pimthong Hongsitthichaikul, who each won a Honda Wave 110i motorbike.