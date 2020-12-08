BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Red Cross hands out 'survival bags' to COVID-crisis afflicted residents

PHUKET: The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society yesterday donated more than 800 bags of essential supplies, which they called “survival bags”, to representatives of local administrators across the island so they could be distributed to people suffering amid the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19economicsCoronaviruscharity
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 05:22PM

More than 800 'survival bags' were handed out yesterday (Dec 7). In total, the Phuket Red Cross will hand out more than 2,000 bags of essential items to people in need. Photo: PR Dept

Wandee Woonciew, who as the wife of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew serves as President of the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross Society, presided over the handover yesterday (Dec 7), held at Baan Sapam School in Rassada.

Present at the ceremony to receive the “survival bags” were community leaders, village leaders, and officials from local municipalities and tambon administration organisations (OrBorTor).

Mrs Wandee explained that the Phuket Red Cross realised how people were suffering from the economic crisis, as some people have become unemployed and lacked any form of income. 

“In total, we will give 2,123 survival bags to people in the three districts on the island. The bags contain instant noodles, rice, canned foods, bottled water and other items essential for living,” Mrs Wandee said. 

“Today, 808 bags were given to community leaders from every tambon [subdistrict] who will later distribute them to people in their areas,” Mrs Wandee said.

“We will later give survival bags to people in Kathu and Thalang, respectively,” Mrs Wandee added.

“People said they were happy to receive help from officials,” Mrs Wandee noted.

“Additionally, they are willing to cooperate with officials to help protect against a second wave of [COVID-19] infections,” she added.

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

