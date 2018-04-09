PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) is calling for blood donations from April 9-16 to boost blood stocks for victims of accidents that could occur during this year's Songkran celebrations.

Monday 9 April 2018, 11:29AM

The PRBC is inviting both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during 9-16 April at the PRBC. Photo: MamaYe Afica / flickr

The PRBC is inviting both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during April 9-16 at the PRBC in a blood-donation campaign that will see donors receive a complimentary limited edition T-shirt.

PRBC Chief Pornthip Ratchak, said, “I would like to invite all Thais and foreigners in Phuket to donate their blood, especially as there will be a lot of tourists coming to the island over the festival period and it is likely that a lot more accidents will occur due to the increased number of people on the island. We will be delighted if foreigners in Phuket join us for this blood-donation campaign.

“Over the Songkran festival many foreign tourists come to Phuket to celebrate, so these people’s blood can also help people who are in need,” she said.

“Songkran is a fun activity, which people enjoy a lot, but during this time there can be a large number of accidents, injuries and deaths. That’s why we need more extra blood during Songkran. We need to get ready and be prepared for this by holding this campaign” she added.

“Blood donated to the PRBC will be distributed to all government and private hospitals across Phuket,” she noted.

The PRBC invites blood donations at its centre at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd near Saphan Hin, on the following days and times:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3:30pm

Songkran period - April12-16 – 9am to 3:30pm

For more information call 076-251178 ext 2, 081-9588854 or line://ti/p/@rdi1296r