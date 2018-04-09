The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Red Cross calls for extra blood donations during Songkran

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) is calling for blood donations from April 9-16 to boost blood stocks for victims of accidents that could occur during this year's Songkran celebrations.

accidents, health,

Monday 9 April 2018, 11:29AM

The PRBC is inviting both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during 9-16 April at the PRBC. Photo: MamaYe Afica / flickr
The PRBC is inviting both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during 9-16 April at the PRBC. Photo: MamaYe Afica / flickr

The PRBC is inviting both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during April 9-16 at the PRBC in a blood-donation campaign that will see donors receive a complimentary limited edition T-shirt.

PRBC Chief Pornthip Ratchak, said, “I would like to invite all Thais and foreigners in Phuket to donate their blood, especially as there will be a lot of tourists coming to the island over the festival period and it is likely that a lot more accidents will occur due to the increased number of people on the island. We will be delighted if foreigners in Phuket join us for this blood-donation campaign.

“Over the Songkran festival many foreign tourists come to Phuket to celebrate, so these people’s blood can also help people who are in need,” she said.

“Songkran is a fun activity, which people enjoy a lot, but during this time there can be a large number of accidents, injuries and deaths. That’s why we need more extra blood during Songkran. We need to get ready and be prepared for this by holding this campaign” she added.

“Blood donated to the PRBC will be distributed to all government and private hospitals across Phuket,” she noted.

The PRBC invites blood donations at its centre at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd near Saphan Hin, on the following days and times:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm
Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3:30pm
Songkran period - April12-16 – 9am to 3:30pm
For more information call 076-251178 ext 2, 081-9588854 or line://ti/p/@rdi1296r

 

 
Jor12 | 11 April 2018 - 15:16:55

Read the article clown...."PRBC is calling for blood donations from April 9-16 to boost blood stocks."

Kurt | 09 April 2018 - 18:18:20

There was no thinking that MOST people use drugs or alcohol. Did forget to mention 'fatigue, etc' ?
It is derailing/twisting others comment.

And such a needed community service you ask not during the holiday, but before. 
Than blood donations for traffic victims are available BEFORE accidents take place during 7 days of Songkran danger/carnage. 
Matter of anticipation.

BenPendejo | 09 April 2018 - 17:16:45

This is one of the few actual "Plans" government is doing for Songkran.  Unfortunately, this "plan" arises out of a known fact that all the other nonsense "get tough" measures that "urge" and "suggest" people to be safe fall on deaf ears. Combine that with a worthless police force, and the government knows there will be lots of carnage and need for...

Jor12 | 09 April 2018 - 16:07:29

Strange reprehensible comment from the village idiot that undermines the efforts of a needy community service.

DeKaaskopp | 09 April 2018 - 15:10:01

1.It's never late for blood donations!
2.What makes the serial poster thinking that most people use drugs or alcohol on Songkran.Does he? Personally i know a lot people who don't join in the Songkran activities .

Kurt | 09 April 2018 - 12:12:41

PRBC is a bit late.
Seen all the safety restrictions in blood donation is doesn't make sense to ask people to donate during Songkran  ( use of drugs and alcohol, fatigue, etc). 
That donation campaign should have been 6-11 April.
PRBC also should publish the donation requirements.
There are a lot of "NO's".
Not many people will be fitting in to donate during Songkran.

