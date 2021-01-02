BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Red Cross calls for donations to help COVID afflicted

Phuket Red Cross calls for donations to help COVID afflicted

PHUKET: With the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair cancelled this year due to concerns over COVID-19, Wandee Woonciew, President of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket, has called for donations to help the organisation continue with its community outreach projects.

charityeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 January 2021, 02:32PM

Phuket Red Cross President Wandee Woonciew thanked those who had already made donations, and urged people to help the best they can. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Red Cross President Wandee Woonciew thanked those who had already made donations, and urged people to help the best they can. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

Donations of all amounts were much appreciated. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Ms Wandee, who as wife of the current governor, Narong Woonciew, serves as President of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket, explained that the annual fair each year helps to raise much needed funds for community charity projects

This year, with the number of people suffering financial hardship due to the ongoing economic crisis, the raising of funds to help people in need was much greater, she added.

At a recent event at Phuket Provincial Hall, Ms Wandee, joined by her husband Governor Narong Woonciew and a host of other officials, recognised individuals and businesses who made donations to help support the Phuket Red Cross.

Among the donations singled out for special thanks was one for B710,000, along with several others including one for B40,000 and B10,000. Even donations of just B2,000 to B3,000 were also held up as examples that any donations to help the Phuket Red Cross continue its work were much appreciated.

“This event was organized to raise money for the Phuket Red Cross to use in helping people affected by various disasters in Phuket, including those greatly affected during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ms Wandee said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“Our goal is to help provide support to people affected by such circumstances. For most of these people we try to provide basic household goods. The aim is to improve their lives so they live like normal people,” she added.

Earlier this week, Rewat Areerob, who has been unofficially named president-elect of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) following the election held on Dec 20, estimated that 40,000 to 50,000 people on the island were greatly affected by the current economic situation.

The Phuket Red Cross is located in the government building complex off Sakdidet Rd Soi 1 on the south side of Phuket Town, to the west of Saphan hin. The Red Cross building sits adjacent to the Phuket Employment Office. The office is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. Contact the Phuket Red Cross at Tel: 076-211766 or visit their official Facebook page here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Kata beach
Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign
Bangkok closures across the board
Phuket enters New Year with zero road deaths
All clear after Samut Sakhon shrimp truck scare, says Phuket health chief
Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April
Phuket teen couple arrested with over 200kg of kratom
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Virtue will lead to cure: HM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes 2021! Upcoming island projects! Man slain in car park? || December 31
Phuket road deaths hold at zero
Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown
Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’
National Office of Buddhism launches online NYE prayers

 

Phuket community
Bangkok closures across the board

Kurt, I do not have a business here. I fled the lockdown in my home country end of November, did go ...(Read More)

One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases

The new zoning is absolute BS. Now it includes provinces with zero infections, like Chumphon or Prac...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

"He measured a reading of “262%” (the equivalent of 0.262)"... meaning? [Thanks - a...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

Kurt, we don't know all the facts. Maybe right turn was red and straight ahead was green and may...(Read More)

Bangkok closures across the board

@GerryT81, See the greater picture. See what is happening now all over Thailand. Read again the mea...(Read More)

Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

Funny that retirees on here, who do actually nothing more than spreading negative vibes all day, com...(Read More)

Bangkok closures across the board

Brilliant idea Kurt ! No one in and no one out. Lockdown again ! And best to go back to the status o...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

Poor Mr Kasemsan (RIP). What a silly way to die because of a pick up driver who obviously intended t...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths hold at zero

@Galong, we are now in the traditional 'road block tent sitting week. Than other normal little...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms retirement ‘visa’ income combo still accepted

@ engism, When you visit Phuket Immigration Office and one employee seems not clearly know/not have...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property

 