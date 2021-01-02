Phuket Red Cross calls for donations to help COVID afflicted

PHUKET: With the annual Phuket Red Cross Fair cancelled this year due to concerns over COVID-19, Wandee Woonciew, President of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket, has called for donations to help the organisation continue with its community outreach projects.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 January 2021, 02:32PM

Phuket Red Cross President Wandee Woonciew thanked those who had already made donations, and urged people to help the best they can. Photo: PR Phuket

Ms Wandee, who as wife of the current governor, Narong Woonciew, serves as President of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket, explained that the annual fair each year helps to raise much needed funds for community charity projects

This year, with the number of people suffering financial hardship due to the ongoing economic crisis, the raising of funds to help people in need was much greater, she added.

At a recent event at Phuket Provincial Hall, Ms Wandee, joined by her husband Governor Narong Woonciew and a host of other officials, recognised individuals and businesses who made donations to help support the Phuket Red Cross.

Among the donations singled out for special thanks was one for B710,000, along with several others including one for B40,000 and B10,000. Even donations of just B2,000 to B3,000 were also held up as examples that any donations to help the Phuket Red Cross continue its work were much appreciated.

“This event was organized to raise money for the Phuket Red Cross to use in helping people affected by various disasters in Phuket, including those greatly affected during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Ms Wandee said.

“Our goal is to help provide support to people affected by such circumstances. For most of these people we try to provide basic household goods. The aim is to improve their lives so they live like normal people,” she added.

Earlier this week, Rewat Areerob, who has been unofficially named president-elect of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) following the election held on Dec 20, estimated that 40,000 to 50,000 people on the island were greatly affected by the current economic situation.

The Phuket Red Cross is located in the government building complex off Sakdidet Rd Soi 1 on the south side of Phuket Town, to the west of Saphan hin. The Red Cross building sits adjacent to the Phuket Employment Office. The office is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. Contact the Phuket Red Cross at Tel: 076-211766 or visit their official Facebook page here.