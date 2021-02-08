Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations

PHUKET: All people are invited to come to donate their blood at the Phuket Red Cross Regional Blood Center (PRBC) in Phuket Town and at mobile stations for blood donations in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi between Feb 8-12 to make merit for Chinese New Year, which is this Friday (Feb 12).



By The Phuket News

Monday 8 February 2021, 12:47PM

“At this stage, stocks of blood types A+ and AB+ are lower than normally required in our blood bank, plus A- and AB- are always required at all times as there are not many of these blood donors,” said a PRBC staffer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a big problem, causing units of blood held in reserve to be much lower than required,” the staffer said.

“We have not yet had a measure to test blood for COVID-19, so all blood donors are asked to truthfully answer questions about their health and travel to hazardous areas, and to wear a mask every time when they come to donate blood,” the staffer added.

As part of marking Chinese New Year, those who come to donate their blood at the Phuket Red Cross Regional Blood Center will receive a “Supernova Chinese Calendar 2021” as a Chinese calendar gift.

Those who want to donate blood can do so at mobile stations scheduled from today (Feb 8) through to Feb 27, as follows:

February 8

Midday-4pm at Siam Makro in Rawai

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)

February 9

9:30am-1pm at Laem Thap District Office in Krabi

February 10

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)

February 11

9.30am-1pm at Wattanapat Hospital, Ao Nang, in Krabi

February 15

1pm-4pm at Thap Put District Office in Phang Nga

February 16

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)

February 17

9:30am-1pm at Nuea Khlong District office in Krabi

February 18

10am-3pm at Phuket Provincial Hospital

1pm-5pm at Bangkok Hospital Phuket (King Carl Gustaf’s Conference Room, 3rd floor)

February 19

Midday-6pm at Central Phuket Floresta

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)

February 22

9:30am-1pm at Kanchanapisekwittayalai Krabi School, in Krabi

February 23

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)

Midday-6pm at Blue Tree Phuket

February 24-27

9am-3pm at Phuket Rajabhat University

People can also donate blood at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Talad Neua, Phuket Town.

The centre is open:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178.

