“At this stage, stocks of blood types A+ and AB+ are lower than normally required in our blood bank, plus A- and AB- are always required at all times as there are not many of these blood donors,” said a PRBC staffer.
“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a big problem, causing units of blood held in reserve to be much lower than required,” the staffer said.
“We have not yet had a measure to test blood for COVID-19, so all blood donors are asked to truthfully answer questions about their health and travel to hazardous areas, and to wear a mask every time when they come to donate blood,” the staffer added.
As part of marking Chinese New Year, those who come to donate their blood at the Phuket Red Cross Regional Blood Center will receive a “Supernova Chinese Calendar 2021” as a Chinese calendar gift.
Those who want to donate blood can do so at mobile stations scheduled from today (Feb 8) through to Feb 27, as follows:
February 8
Midday-4pm at Siam Makro in Rawai
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)
February 9
9:30am-1pm at Laem Thap District Office in Krabi
February 10
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)
February 11
9.30am-1pm at Wattanapat Hospital, Ao Nang, in Krabi
February 15
1pm-4pm at Thap Put District Office in Phang Nga
February 16
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)
February 17
9:30am-1pm at Nuea Khlong District office in Krabi
February 18
10am-3pm at Phuket Provincial Hospital
1pm-5pm at Bangkok Hospital Phuket (King Carl Gustaf’s Conference Room, 3rd floor)
February 19
Midday-6pm at Central Phuket Floresta
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)
February 22
9:30am-1pm at Kanchanapisekwittayalai Krabi School, in Krabi
February 23
Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (bypass road)
Midday-6pm at Blue Tree Phuket
February 24-27
9am-3pm at Phuket Rajabhat University
People can also donate blood at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Talad Neua, Phuket Town.
The centre is open:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm
Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm
For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178.
See also: Passing all the rules for donating blood in Phuket
